For almost a decade the nonprofit Ignite A Life, doing business as the Hawaiʻi Leaders Core, has provided opportunities for Maui County youth to become leaders in their lives, family, school and their community.

On Friday, March 30, 2018, Ignite A Life founder Robin Muto and her son Alex Muto, Founder and CEO of Hawaiʻi Leaders Core, traveled to Hāna with four other youth leaders to host a Getting to Know You potluck with local students and families at Hāna Bay.

Their goal was to build rapport with the families of the Hāna kids who will receive scholarships to attend Alakaʻi Youth Leadership Academy, which will be held June 18 – 24, 2018 at the Maui Beach Hotel.

The Alakaʻi Youth Leadership Academy is a six-day residential immersion program with 250 participants. During the event, participants are put in a dynamic, fun, experiential learning environment to promote team building and participation. Keynote speakers will address different leadership styles, communication, relationships, self-identity, mastering your state, and more.

There will be two tracks: High School Track, for youth entering 9-12 grade (ages 14-18), and Grad Track, for individuals representing graduated youth, ages 18-24.

Both programs are designed to address issues pertinent to the youth of Hawaiʻi by acknowledging the current state of their community and addressing more global issues affecting today’s youth.

For more information on the program, click here.