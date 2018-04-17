The Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center below Makawao is offering a variety of workshops and classes for adults, young adults and keiki.

The local nonprofit is a community based visual arts education organization that offers classes, workshops, and camps for all ages and artistic abilities. Hui classes offers programs in drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, jewelry, ceramics, glassblowing, Hawaiian arts and more.

The next exhibit is Elemental Design: Contemporary Craft in Glass, Metal & Wood Showing from April 27 to June 15, 2018. The exhibit showcases Hawai‘i artists working in glass, metal, and wood in all their creative forms with Rick Mills as the juror.

Mills is a glass and mixed-media sculptor and Full Professor of Art at the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa. His sculptures and blown glass are in numerous private and public collections such as the Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, Persis Corporation Honolulu, HI, DHX Corporate Headquarters, San Francisco, California, Glasmuseum, Ebeltoft, Denmark, Royal College of Art, London, England.

ADULT CLASSES & WORKSHOPS

Maui-Made Jewelry Workshop – Stacking Rings

Third Wednesdays with Julie Matheis

April 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hui Teaching Artist Julie Matheis will teach and guide participants through all the steps to create a completed, wearable piece of jewelry. Interested persons can attend once, or every third Wednesday. No previous experience is required and all the tools and metal will be provided.

Drop-in Printmaking

4th Wednesdays with Tania Arens

April 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Hui says “once you try printmaking you’ll be hooked!” Teaching Artist Tania Arens will guide participants through a hands-on project with this amazing art form.

Freestyle Ikebana

Session 4: Wednesday, one day

April 18, from 10 a.m. to noon

Larry Tonogan will teach the basic art Ikebana, a Japanese style of flower arranging in a shallow dish. With various types of plants or flowers, participants will learn ways to enhance arrangements using proportion, texture, and color.

Keiki and Young Adult Classes

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center hosts weekly sessions at Summer Camp Kaluanui. Each day campers paint, design, construct, sculpt, draw and play their way through exciting artistic activities each day. Parents can sign their children up for summer sessions starting June 4, 2018.

The Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center is located at 2841 Baldwin Ave.