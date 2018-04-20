Par Hawaiʻi is returning for the 13th annual Fueling Dreams campaign to help Special Olympics Hawaiʻi athletes on their journey for gold.

The annual campaign runs now through May 22, 2018 and allows island drivers to make a donation to Special Olympics Hawaiʻi at any one of 45 participating Hele and 76 stations throughout Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui.

All donations received will provide opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

“Over the last 50 years, Special Olympics Hawaiʻi has touched countless individuals transforming the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities, the lives of their families and how we as a community engage with them,” said Eric Lee, Par Hawaiʻi’s Vice President of Retail. “We are honored to partner with them and to see the impact that the Fueling Dreams campaign has had on their lives.”

To date, Fueling Dreams has raised more than $720,000 for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi which provides year-round sports programs for athletes statewide free of charge.

In honor of Special Olympics Hawaiʻi’s 50th Anniversary, Par Hawaiʻi will hold drawings to give away three $500 Hele or 76 gift cards. For a free entry blank, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Special Olympics Hawai‘i, P.O. Box 3295, Honolulu, Hawai‘i 96801.

“We’re grateful for the continued support that we receive from Par Hawaiʻi and their team every year,“ said Nancy Bottelo, Special Olympics Hawaiʻi president and CEO. “The monies that are raised through Fueling Dreams play an important role in providing funds and driving awareness for our program and athletes.”