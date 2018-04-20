The 14th Annual Manga & Art Drawing Contest will be held at the 18th annual Maui Matsuri festival on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the UH Maui College Pilina Building student lounge.

All Maui County students in 3rd through 12th grade are welcome to enter the Manga and Traditional Art divisions. Manga is a mixture of comic book, modern art and literature, creating this unique and very popular Japanese art form.

Submissions will be judged in three age divisions for both Manga style and Traditional Art categories: 3rd to 5th grades; 6th to 8th grades; and 9th to 12th grades. The top three winning contestants from each category and age division will be awarded certificates, ribbons and cash prizes.

Participants can enter by submitting hand drawn work (not computer generated) on paper not to exceed 8.5 x 11 inches. No frames or mounted pieces. All mediums are allowed: pencil, colored pencil, pen, etc.

Both the Manga and Traditional Art entries should reflect the theme: 150th Anniversary of Japanese Immigrants to Hawaii. Each entry must have an official entry form, along with signed disclaimer, taped to the back of the artwork to be accepted. Entrants are limited to one entry per category within their age division.

The contest is sponsored by HouseMart Ace Hardware and Ben Franklin Crafts Maui. Entries will be accepted at Ben Franklin at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center or any of the HouseMart Ace Hardware locations in Kīhei, Pukalani, or Lahaina until April 30, 2018.

Entries may also be mailed to the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui (PO BOX 5090, Kahului, HI, 96733) or submitted directly at the Manga & Art Exhibit in the Pilina Building during the Maui Matsuri festival between 1 and 2:30 p.m. Judging will begin promptly at 3 p.m. Winners will be announced at the entertainment stage at 4 p.m.

First place winning artwork will be featured at the Ben Franklin Store at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center for a week after the event. Artwork must be picked up at the exhibit area by 6 p.m. Alternatively, contestants may provide a self-addressed stamped envelope for the return of artwork. Artwork will not be returned if an envelope is not provided.

Maui Matsuri is a week-long event featuring Japanese culture: Kickoff event April 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center; screening of 2017 film “Go For Broke” on May 3, at 6 p.m. at ʻĪao Theater; Musical Extravaganza on May 4, at 6 p.m. at UH Maui College; and the Maui Matsuri Festival on May 5, at 2 p.m. on the UH Maui College Great Lawn.

Admission to Kickoff, Musical Extravaganza, and Festival events is free. Film information is available from ʻĪao Theater. On festival day May 5, contestants will be sought for additional festival contests such as: cosplay, video-gaming, and natto and saimin eating.

Full festival information, including contest rules and entry forms, click here or call (808) 283-9999.