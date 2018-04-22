There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday April 28: A moderate northwest swell will build Sunday and peak Sunday night but will remain below advisory levels along north and west facing shores. Another moderate northwest swell is possible next Thursday. Generally small to moderate surf is expected along south facing shores through next week. Rough surf will persist along east facing shores due to the trade winds, and build to near advisory levels during the first half of next week as winds strengthen.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high wind swell with occasional stomach sets. The swell will be coming from the NNW in the morning and shift to the ENE during the day.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This rotates more SW and builds to chest to shoulder high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NNW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

