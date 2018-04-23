There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 13 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

High pressure passing north of the islands on Monday will give us a bit of an uptick in trade wind speeds. Areas of moisture riding in on the trades will give increased clouds and showers to some windward and mauka areas at times this week. Trade wind speeds will gradually decline during the latter half of the week as low pressure develops to our north. A cold front may move down the island chain late Friday night through Saturday, followed by drier, cool northerly winds.

