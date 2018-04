Maui police responded to 15 burglaries, eight vehicle thefts and 19 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from April 15-21, 2018.

Burglaries increased 50% from the week before when 10 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts decreased 27% from the week before when 11 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 19% from the week before when 16 incidents were reported.

15 Burglaries

Wailuku

Sunday, April 15, 2:33 p.m.: 200 block of Ainahou Pl, Burglary Residential – Attempted Entry

Kahului

Sunday, April 15, 3:14 p.m.: Hoʻokele St/Pūlehu Pl at Hoʻokele Shopping Center, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Monday, April 16, 10:52 a.m.: 250 Alamaha St at Goodwill, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Tuesday, April 17, 9:16 a.m.: 781 Hoʻokele St, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, April 18, 8:49 a.m.: 100 block of Papahi Loop, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, April 21, 4:28 p.m.: 100 Hookele St at Petco, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Haʻikū

Sunday, April 15, 4:42 p.m.: 600 block of Kauhikoa Rd at Cavalier Construction, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kīhei

Tuesday, April 17, 7:25 p.m.: 0-100 block of Kai Makani Loop, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, April 18, 1:19 p.m.: 200 block of Kaihoi St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kula

Friday, April 20, 7:09 a.m.: 335 Kealakapu Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

ADVERTISEMENT

Wailea

Friday, April 20, 5:49 p.m.: 3900 block of Wailea Alanui Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Makawao

Friday, April 20, 5:57 p.m.: 1900 block of Baldwin Ave, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kāʻanapali

Saturday, April 21, 10:20 a.m.: 2500 block of Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, April 21, 6:01 p.m.: 200 block of Nohea Kai Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Lahaina

Saturday, April 21, 10:41 a.m.: 100 block of Baker St, Burglary Residential – Attempted Entry

8 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū

Sunday, April 15, 6:29 p.m.: 0-100 block of Pokoa Pl, 2006 KTM Dirt Bike, 525EXC, Orange/Black

Lahaina

Sunday, April 15, 11:14 p.m.: 840 Wainee St at Lahaina Square, HJT115, 2006 Toyota Camry, Gray

Wailuku

Monday, April 16, 10:37 p.m.: 300 block of N Market St, LHP315, 2007 Toyota Camry, White

Thursday, April 19, 2:07 a.m.: 251 S High St at Wailuku Library, SFZ457, 2001 GMC Sierra, White

Kīhei

Wednesday, April 18, 12:16 p.m.: 1881 S Kīhei Rd at Foodland, M00838, 2016 YM Moped, Blue/White

Makawao

Thursday, April 19, 9:37 a.m.: 3000 block of Baldwin Ave, 587MDP, 2016 Mercedes Sprinter, White

Kahului

Friday, April 20, 2:52 a.m.: 200 E Kamehameha Ave at Ross, MRE453, 2000 Honda Accord, Black

Kaunakakai

Friday, April 20, 7:55 a.m.: 0-100 block of Moai Loop, NPC096, 2004 Nissan Frontier, White

19 Vehicle Break-Ins

Kīhei

Sunday, April 15, 5:48 p.m.: 1291 Uluniu Rd at Kīhei Moana, 2014 Nissan Frontier, Black

Tuesday, April 17, 3:52 p.m.: 2531 S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Akahi, 2010 Honda Odyssey, White

Thursday, April 19, 8:11 a.m.: 400 block of Kalalau Pl, 1998 Toyota Corolla, Gold

Mākena

Monday, April 16, 12:57 p.m.: Mākena Rd at La Perouse Bay, 2015 Chevy Silver, White

Wailuku

Monday, April 16, 1:24 p.m.: ʻĪao Valley State Park Rd at ʻĪao Valley State Park, 2018 Jeep Wrangler, Red/Black

Monday, April 16, 10:02 p.m.: Dead end road/Kaupakaulua Pl, 2017 Toyota Tacoma, Silver

Tuesday, April 17, 9:13 a.m.: ʻĪao Valley Rd at Kepaniwai Park, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, Silver/Black

Saturday, April 21, 6:28 p.m.: 200 Waiehu Beqach Rd at Y Hata, Jeep Cherokee, Green

Pāʻia

Monday, April 16, 4:18 p.m.: 35 Baldwin Ave at Bank of Hawaii, 2008 Ford Escape, Green

Wednesday, April 18, 6:03 a.m.: 799 Poho Pl at Mamas Fish House, 1988 Suzuki Samurai, Black

Wednesday, April 18, 6:03 a.m.: 799 Poho Pl at Mamas Fish House, 1997 Toyota 4Runner, Gray

Kahului

Tuesday, April 17, 12:50 p.m.: Wahine Pio Ave at Keopuolani Park, 1999 Honda Prelude, White

Wednesday, April 18, 10:35 a.m.: 221 Puʻunene Ave at Valley Isle Motors, 2006 Ford Ranger, Red

Nāpili

Tuesday, April 17, 4:36 p.m.: 4800 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, 2018 GMC Acadia, Silver

Lahaina

Thursday, April 19, 8:51 a.m.: 1221 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Lahaina Cannery Mall, 2018 Jeep Cherokee, White

Kāʻanapali

Friday, April 20, 12:08 a.m.: 130 Kai Malina Pkwy at Honua Kai Resort and Spa, 2017 Baodia Moped, Blue

Haʻikū

Friday, April 20, 12:10 p.m.: 100 block of Peʻahi Rd, 1999 Toyota Corolla, Silver

Makawao

Friday, April 20, 3:08 p.m.: 100 block of Mahola St, 2010 Honda Insight, Red

Hāna