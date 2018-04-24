There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Breezy trades will hold through midweek, then begin to weaken and shift out of the south by late Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest. Clouds and showers will continue to focus mainly over windward and mauka areas through midweek. The front is forecast to push down the island chain Friday and Friday night, then potentially stall and bring another round of wet weather through the weekend over portions of the state.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.