Hospitality Industry Awards $52,000 in Scholarships to Public School SeniorsApril 25, 2018, 12:52 PM HST · Updated April 25, 12:56 PM 0 Comments
One senior from each of Hawai‘i’s 42 public schools received a $1,000 scholarship for his or her post-graduate education from the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association. The presentations were made today at a luncheon held at the ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.
The scholarships, known as the Citizen-Scholar Awards, is a partnership of the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, and Department of Education. Funding is provided by HLTA members. This was the 14th year the awards have been made.
Participating in the ceremony were Superintendent of Education Christina M. Kishimoto and Dave Kennedy, chief revenue officer for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Emcees for the event were Diane Ako of KITV News and journalist Yunji de Nies.
The students were selected by the Department of Education for scholastic achievements and school and community service. Each must have a minimum 3.2 grade point average and an extensive record of school and public service.
Mufi Hannemann, HLTA president and CEO, said, “Hawai‘i’s hospitality industry has been proud to honor the future leaders of our state and nation. These seniors have been selected by dint of their scholastic success as well as their invaluable contributions to their schools and our community. They represent the best of your youth devoting themselves to volunteerism and public service, and we’re delighted to recognize them for their civic leadership and selflessness.”
In addition to the $1,000 award to each senior, a second scholarship of $2,500 was presented to the top student from each of the state’s four counties. The students were selected by an HLTA committee.
This year’s recipients are:
Maui: Emily N. Mitra, Maui High School
As president of the National Honor Society, Emily leads her classmates in tutoring children after school through Big Brothers Big Sisters. The group also raised money to buy supplies for a nearby elementary school that was badly damaged by a fire. She is active in student government, is an officer with the Maui County 4-H, and captains the Sabers golf team. Emily is the daughter of Ramon and Michele Mitra of Kahului and will attend California Baptist University this fall.
O‘ahu: Rovi C. Porter, Kalani High School
A science and technology whiz, Rovi founded Girls in Technology, Engineering, and Computing, a class to empower girls in the coding field and is treasurer and project manager for the Kalani Robotics Academy. She is a violinist in the orchestra, captain of the varsity soccer team, and a member of the cross-country team. She volunteers through the Leo Club, as a cafeteria monitor, at the Aina Haina State Library, and the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders Fellows Program. Rovi is the daughter of Feeyung Porter and will attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Hawai‘i Island: Crismel Juan, Kea‘au High School
Crismel is proudest of her work this year with the statewide Hawai‘i Public Health Institute Youth Council, which involved a student-led push at the Legislature to curb smoking. She is an officer with the National Honor Society and active with the student government senate, Health Occupations Students of America, and AVID and Interact clubs. She is the daughter of Mariepe Tallon. Crismel plans to attend the University of Rochester.
Kaua‘i: Braden K.H. Kobayashi, Waimea High School
Braden, the son of Leila Kobayashi of Kalaheo, is the commander of the school’s 182-member Junior ROTC battalion. He has been in the program for four years and led the group in repainting the Kaua‘i Veterans Cemetery pavilion and restoring the Hui ‘o Laka Civilian Conservation Corps camp at Koke‘e. Braden is a member of the golf and air riflery teams and is active in the National Honor Society and Interact Club, where he joins other members in organizing assemblies, volunteering for school social events, and assisting the athletics program. He plans to attend Creighton University.
Added Hannemann, “These four students represent all the finest attributes of our future leaders, and we couldn’t have selected better students to receive this special honor.”
The 2018 Citizen-Scholar Award recipients are:
ʻAiea High School: Briana K. Hafer
Baldwin High School: Camille S. Kimoto
Campbell High School: Masina K. Kalama
Castle High School: Alison M. Tomooka
Farrington High School: Keith Christine R. Agcaoili
Hāna High & Elementary School: Kiki J. Bekkum
Hilo High School: Kailee C. Kurokawa
Honokaʻa High School: Shania-Ku‘ulei Ebreo
Kaʻū High School: Malie K. Ibarra
Kahuku High & Intermediate School: Mahea M. Uluave
Kailua High School: Kaho‘opomaika‘i N. Kekua
Kaimuki High School: Rojelle Y. Bohol
Kaiser High School: Shannon K. Murphy
Kalaheo High School: Ami Kinnamon
Kalani High School: Rovi C. Porter
Kapaʻa High School: Taylor A. Relacion
Kapolei High School: Collin T. Miyata
Kaua‘i High School: Deven S. Kimoto
Ke Kula Kaiapuni ‘o Anuenue: Kawaiokapualeilehua O. Keaneakua-Rauschenburg
Kea‘au High School: Crismel D. Juan
Kealakehe High School: Maya K. Gee
King Kekaulike High School: Jaden H.W. Rivera
Kohala High School: Mary Marvelanne Clark
Konawaena High School: Ronald K. Crivello-Kahihikolo
Lahainaluna High School: M’Chelle L.B. Aguinaldo
Lānaʻi High School: Millena Lynne C. Calilao
Leilehua High School: Tahina M. Alailima
Maui High School: Emily N. Mitra
McKinley High School: Yun Huen Cheng
Mililani High School: Alyssa Ann H.K. Yamada-Barretto
Moanalua High School: Arel Jane R. Ragasa
Moloka‘i High School: Anuhelani B. Davis-Mendija
Nanakuli High School: Kanani K. Diamond
Pahoa High & Intermediate School: Jeryll John V. Bernardo
Pearl City High School: Mahina Bachiller
Radford High School: Jamie L. Hearther
Roosevelt High School: Alicia K. Briseno-Aurio
Waiakea High School: Leira Joyce E. Vea
Waialua High & Intermediate School: Matthan K. Hatchie
Waianae High School: Camren N. Keawe
Waimea High School: Braden K.H. Kobayashi
Waipahu High School: Jillian N. Tubana