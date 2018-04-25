One senior from each of Hawai‘i’s 42 public schools received a $1,000 scholarship for his or her post-graduate education from the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association. The presentations were made today at a luncheon held at the ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

The scholarships, known as the Citizen-Scholar Awards, is a partnership of the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, and Department of Education. Funding is provided by HLTA members. This was the 14th year the awards have been made.

Participating in the ceremony were Superintendent of Education Christina M. Kishimoto and Dave Kennedy, chief revenue officer for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Emcees for the event were Diane Ako of KITV News and journalist Yunji de Nies.

The students were selected by the Department of Education for scholastic achievements and school and community service. Each must have a minimum 3.2 grade point average and an extensive record of school and public service.

Mufi Hannemann, HLTA president and CEO, said, “Hawai‘i’s hospitality industry has been proud to honor the future leaders of our state and nation. These seniors have been selected by dint of their scholastic success as well as their invaluable contributions to their schools and our community. They represent the best of your youth devoting themselves to volunteerism and public service, and we’re delighted to recognize them for their civic leadership and selflessness.”

In addition to the $1,000 award to each senior, a second scholarship of $2,500 was presented to the top student from each of the state’s four counties. The students were selected by an HLTA committee.

This year’s recipients are:

Maui: Emily N. Mitra, Maui High School

As president of the National Honor Society, Emily leads her classmates in tutoring children after school through Big Brothers Big Sisters. The group also raised money to buy supplies for a nearby elementary school that was badly damaged by a fire. She is active in student government, is an officer with the Maui County 4-H, and captains the Sabers golf team. Emily is the daughter of Ramon and Michele Mitra of Kahului and will attend California Baptist University this fall.

O‘ahu: Rovi C. Porter, Kalani High School

A science and technology whiz, Rovi founded Girls in Technology, Engineering, and Computing, a class to empower girls in the coding field and is treasurer and project manager for the Kalani Robotics Academy. She is a violinist in the orchestra, captain of the varsity soccer team, and a member of the cross-country team. She volunteers through the Leo Club, as a cafeteria monitor, at the Aina Haina State Library, and the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders Fellows Program. Rovi is the daughter of Feeyung Porter and will attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Hawai‘i Island: Crismel Juan, Kea‘au High School

Crismel is proudest of her work this year with the statewide Hawai‘i Public Health Institute Youth Council, which involved a student-led push at the Legislature to curb smoking. She is an officer with the National Honor Society and active with the student government senate, Health Occupations Students of America, and AVID and Interact clubs. She is the daughter of Mariepe Tallon. Crismel plans to attend the University of Rochester.

Kaua‘i: Braden K.H. Kobayashi, Waimea High School

Braden, the son of Leila Kobayashi of Kalaheo, is the commander of the school’s 182-member Junior ROTC battalion. He has been in the program for four years and led the group in repainting the Kaua‘i Veterans Cemetery pavilion and restoring the Hui ‘o Laka Civilian Conservation Corps camp at Koke‘e. Braden is a member of the golf and air riflery teams and is active in the National Honor Society and Interact Club, where he joins other members in organizing assemblies, volunteering for school social events, and assisting the athletics program. He plans to attend Creighton University.

Added Hannemann, “These four students represent all the finest attributes of our future leaders, and we couldn’t have selected better students to receive this special honor.”

The 2018 Citizen-Scholar Award recipients are:

ʻAiea High School: Briana K. Hafer

Baldwin High School: Camille S. Kimoto

Campbell High School: Masina K. Kalama

Castle High School: Alison M. Tomooka

Farrington High School: Keith Christine R. Agcaoili

Hāna High & Elementary School: Kiki J. Bekkum

Hilo High School: Kailee C. Kurokawa

Honokaʻa High School: Shania-Ku‘ulei Ebreo

Kaʻū High School: Malie K. Ibarra

Kahuku High & Intermediate School: Mahea M. Uluave

Kailua High School: Kaho‘opomaika‘i N. Kekua

Kaimuki High School: Rojelle Y. Bohol

Kaiser High School: Shannon K. Murphy

Kalaheo High School: Ami Kinnamon

Kalani High School: Rovi C. Porter

Kapaʻa High School: Taylor A. Relacion

Kapolei High School: Collin T. Miyata

Kaua‘i High School: Deven S. Kimoto

Ke Kula Kaiapuni ‘o Anuenue: Kawaiokapualeilehua O. Keaneakua-Rauschenburg

Kea‘au High School: Crismel D. Juan

Kealakehe High School: Maya K. Gee

King Kekaulike High School: Jaden H.W. Rivera

Kohala High School: Mary Marvelanne Clark

Konawaena High School: Ronald K. Crivello-Kahihikolo

Lahainaluna High School: M’Chelle L.B. Aguinaldo

Lānaʻi High School: Millena Lynne C. Calilao

Leilehua High School: Tahina M. Alailima

Maui High School: Emily N. Mitra

McKinley High School: Yun Huen Cheng

Mililani High School: Alyssa Ann H.K. Yamada-Barretto

Moanalua High School: Arel Jane R. Ragasa

Moloka‘i High School: Anuhelani B. Davis-Mendija

Nanakuli High School: Kanani K. Diamond

Pahoa High & Intermediate School: Jeryll John V. Bernardo

Pearl City High School: Mahina Bachiller

Radford High School: Jamie L. Hearther

Roosevelt High School: Alicia K. Briseno-Aurio

Waiakea High School: Leira Joyce E. Vea

Waialua High & Intermediate School: Matthan K. Hatchie

Waianae High School: Camren N. Keawe

Waimea High School: Braden K.H. Kobayashi

Waipahu High School: Jillian N. Tubana