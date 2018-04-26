Maui Visitor Spending Experiences Double Digit Increase in Q1

Maui visitor spending increased +12.7% to $1.46 billion in the first quarter of 2018, according to new information compiled by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Arrivals to Maui also increased +7.2% to 708,003 in the first quarter, exceeding results from the same period last year.

In March, visitor spending on Maui increased was up +13.2% to $479.7 million, boosted by growth in visitor days, up +7.5%. Daily spending was also up on Maui +5.3% to $228 per person.

The HTA says visitor arrivals to Maui increased in March, up +8.6% to 259,868 with more visitors from US West (+9.7%), U.S. East (+9.2%) and Canada (+5.3%) offsetting fewer visitors from Japan (-23.9%). The average daily census increased 7.5% on Maui to 67,878 visitors in March.

Other Island Highlights:

O‘ahu: Through the first quarter, both visitor spending (+8.1% to $2.01 billion) and arrivals (+7.3% to 1,428,392) increased compared to a year ago. In March, visitor spending rose (+8.4% to $676.8 million), boosted by growth in visitor days (+7.3%) and higher average daily spending (+1% to $199 per person) versus March of last year. Visitor arrivals were also up (+9.8% to 510,958) supported by growth from US East (+12.6%), US West (+11.1%) and Canada (+6.6%), which offset a slight decrease from Japan (-0.6%). The average daily census rose 7.3% to 109,810 visitors in March.

Island of Hawai‘i: In the first quarter, growth was realized in both visitor spending (+13.5% to $772 million) and arrivals (+12.8% to 495,558) versus last year. In March, visitor spending rose (+27.2% to $258.5 million) boosted by growth in visitor days (+15.7%) and higher average daily spending (+9.9% to $204 per person) compared to last March. Visitor arrivals also rose in March (+15.7% to 175,733) supported by increased direct air service from the US and Japan. Arrivals increased from Japan (+25%), US East (+18.3%), US West (+9.9%) and Canada (+9.4%). The average daily census grew 15.7% to 40,939 visitors in March.

Kaua‘i: Through the first quarter, both visitor spending (+5.9% to $526.5 million) and arrivals (+14.3% to 338,572) increased compared to the same period last year. In March, visitor spending rose (+15.7% to $177.3 million) spurred by growth in visitor days (+20.1%), which offset lower daily spending (-3.6% to $193 per person). Visitor arrivals also rose in March (+22.4% to 125,333), supported by increased air service from the mainland U.S. There were more visitors from US West (+26.8%), US East (+18.9%) and Canada (+6.3%) but fewer visitors from Japan (-14%). The average daily census rose 20.1% to 29,637 visitors in March.

Statewide Visitor Spending Increased 10.1 Percent to $4.82 Billion in First Quarter 2018

Visitors to the Hawaiian Islands spent a total of $4.82 billion in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 10.1% compared to the first quarter of 2017, according to preliminary statistics released today by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

Hawaiʻi’s four largest visitor markets, US West (+8.8% to $1.67 billion), US East (+12.8% to $1.28 billion), Japan (+9.3% to $615.6 million) and Canada (+7.6% to $468.2 million) all reported gains in visitor spending in the first quarter versus a year ago. In addition, combined visitor spending from All Other International Markets increased (+11.1% to $777 million).

Total visitor arrivals in the first quarter grew 9.4% to 2,478,604 visitors compared to last year supported by growth in arrivals via air service (+9.7% to 2,438,647), which offset fewer arrivals by cruise ships (-2.5% to 39,957). Visitor arrivals by air service increased from US West (+13.4% to 962,462), US East (+9.6% to 567,495) and Canada (+6.3% to 207,686), while arrivals from Japan was flat (-0.3% to 382,665). Combined visitor arrivals from All Other International Markets also increased (+14.3% to 318,338).

All four larger Hawaiian Islands realized growth in visitor spending and arrivals in the first quarter compared to a year ago.

CEO of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Statement:

George D. Szigeti, president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, said the first quarter results reflect the strong pace that Hawaiʻi’s tourism industry has been able to maintain through each of the first three months.

“Hawaiʻi continued to do well in the major categories that indicate how tourism is strengthening the state’s economy, visitor spending, generated state tax revenue, visitor arrivals, and air seat capacity,” said Szigeti.