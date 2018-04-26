Maui Visitor Spending Increased 12.7% in First Quarter 2018April 26, 2018, 10:30 AM HST · Updated April 26, 10:34 AM 0 Comments
Maui Visitor Spending Experiences Double Digit Increase in Q1
Maui visitor spending increased +12.7% to $1.46 billion in the first quarter of 2018, according to new information compiled by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Arrivals to Maui also increased +7.2% to 708,003 in the first quarter, exceeding results from the same period last year.
In March, visitor spending on Maui increased was up +13.2% to $479.7 million, boosted by growth in visitor days, up +7.5%. Daily spending was also up on Maui +5.3% to $228 per person.
The HTA says visitor arrivals to Maui increased in March, up +8.6% to 259,868 with more visitors from US West (+9.7%), U.S. East (+9.2%) and Canada (+5.3%) offsetting fewer visitors from Japan (-23.9%). The average daily census increased 7.5% on Maui to 67,878 visitors in March.
Other Island Highlights:
O‘ahu: Through the first quarter, both visitor spending (+8.1% to $2.01 billion) and arrivals (+7.3% to 1,428,392) increased compared to a year ago. In March, visitor spending rose (+8.4% to $676.8 million), boosted by growth in visitor days (+7.3%) and higher average daily spending (+1% to $199 per person) versus March of last year. Visitor arrivals were also up (+9.8% to 510,958) supported by growth from US East (+12.6%), US West (+11.1%) and Canada (+6.6%), which offset a slight decrease from Japan (-0.6%). The average daily census rose 7.3% to 109,810 visitors in March.
Island of Hawai‘i: In the first quarter, growth was realized in both visitor spending (+13.5% to $772 million) and arrivals (+12.8% to 495,558) versus last year. In March, visitor spending rose (+27.2% to $258.5 million) boosted by growth in visitor days (+15.7%) and higher average daily spending (+9.9% to $204 per person) compared to last March. Visitor arrivals also rose in March (+15.7% to 175,733) supported by increased direct air service from the US and Japan. Arrivals increased from Japan (+25%), US East (+18.3%), US West (+9.9%) and Canada (+9.4%). The average daily census grew 15.7% to 40,939 visitors in March.
Kaua‘i: Through the first quarter, both visitor spending (+5.9% to $526.5 million) and arrivals (+14.3% to 338,572) increased compared to the same period last year. In March, visitor spending rose (+15.7% to $177.3 million) spurred by growth in visitor days (+20.1%), which offset lower daily spending (-3.6% to $193 per person). Visitor arrivals also rose in March (+22.4% to 125,333), supported by increased air service from the mainland U.S. There were more visitors from US West (+26.8%), US East (+18.9%) and Canada (+6.3%) but fewer visitors from Japan (-14%). The average daily census rose 20.1% to 29,637 visitors in March.
Statewide Visitor Spending Increased 10.1 Percent to $4.82 Billion in First Quarter 2018
George D. Szigeti, president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, said the first quarter results reflect the strong pace that Hawaiʻi’s tourism industry has been able to maintain through each of the first three months.
“Hawaiʻi continued to do well in the major categories that indicate how tourism is strengthening the state’s economy, visitor spending, generated state tax revenue, visitor arrivals, and air seat capacity,” said Szigeti.
“The $4.82 billion in visitor spending statewide is 10.1% ahead of last year’s record-setting pace through the first quarter and has also generated $563 million in tax revenue for the state, an increase of nearly $52 million. All four island counties saw the benefits of increased visitor spending in the first quarter, with the results for March being particularly outstanding, especially on the neighbor islands. This is money that is being circulated throughout the economy in activities, restaurants, retail shops, grocery stores and service providers. Ultimately, this is strengthening jobs for families statewide.
“We are truly fortunate that there continues to be such strong travel demand for the Hawaiian Islands from around the world and that airlines are responding accordingly. Air seat capacity to Hawaiʻi was up 10.5% in the first quarter and 11.6% in the month of March. That rate of growth is phenomenal and is not only providing visitors with more travel options to vacation in Hawaiʻi but also giving our residents more choices when making trips to either side of the Pacific.
“Mahalo to all of Hawaiʻi’s travel industry partners on all islands for contributing to the success of the first quarter. We have the greatest, most welcoming tradition of hospitality in the world and it all stems from the goodwill of the aloha spirit and the warmth that we share with one another and with the visitors who come here to experience how we live and celebrate life.”