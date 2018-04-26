The family of a missing Maui teen is seeking the public’s help in locating the boy, who is classified as a runaway.

The mother of the boy says 13-year-old Dejshon Evans went missing from Lokelani Intermediate on Tuesday, April 24 at 11 a.m. Family members say no one saw him leave. Evans is described as about 5′ tall with brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (808) 244-6400 and refer to report# 18-017470.

Maui police have confirmed with Maui Now that the case is classified as a runaway incident. A similar incident was reported in December of 2017.