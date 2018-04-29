Maui students took home several awards in the 15th Annual ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Statewide Student Video Competition. Presented by Sony, winning videos were created by students who attend public, charter and private schools all across O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island, Kaua‘i and Maui counties.

Winners were selected from a record number of over 980 submissions from 100 schools. The ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange is the state’s oldest and largest contest of its type.

Maui winners include:

Kamehameha Schools: Best forest inspired video

Maui Waena Intermediate: Best public service announcement

Maui High: Best short film

Maui Waena Intermediate: Best traffic safety video

Kaiser High School took the top prize with a video entitled, “Ko Mākou‘āina.” Highlands Intermediate students won the junior expert category with “Behind the Orphan.” Both teams were presented with commercial-grade Sony HD video cameras valued at nearly $2,000 each. Since its inception, ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange has awarded over 650 video cameras to schools throughout Hawai‘i.

A live cablecast of the ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Awards Gala is available on ‘Ōlelo Video On-Demand Channel 52 and on olelo.org/olelonet.

‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange was developed to help give island keiki a voice to tell stories in a variety of video formats and about subjects that are meaningful to them.

In addition to Sony, the 15th annual ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Student Video Competition receives significant support from Aloha United Way, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Na Leo TV, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaiian Electric and Ko Olina Resort and Marina.

For more information, visit www.olelo.org/YXC.