No Tsunami After 4.2 Quake On South Flank of Kīlauea

May 1, 2018, 6:05 AM HST · Updated May 1, 6:14 AM
Wendy Osher · 3 Comments
PC: USGS/HVO. 4.2 Earthquake on Kilauea. (5.1.18)

There was no tsunami threat after an early morning earthquake on the South Flank of the Kīlauea Volcano on Hawaiʻi Island.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the 4.2 earthquake occurred at 2:39 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at a depth of 3.7 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center assessed the event and issued a statement saying no action was required an there was no tsunami expected.

The tremor was felt in various parts of the Big Island including Hilo, Pāhoa and Pāpaʻikou.

The USGS reports that the quake was centered:

  • 3.5 mi E if Kealakomo, Hawaiʻi;
  • 23.6 mi SSW of Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiʻi;
  • 31.6 mi S of Hilo, Hawaiʻi;
  • 64.1 mi ESE of Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi; and
  • 227.5 mi SE of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.
Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 15 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 3 )
