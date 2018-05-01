There was no tsunami threat after an early morning earthquake on the South Flank of the Kīlauea Volcano on Hawaiʻi Island.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the 4.2 earthquake occurred at 2:39 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at a depth of 3.7 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center assessed the event and issued a statement saying no action was required an there was no tsunami expected.

The tremor was felt in various parts of the Big Island including Hilo, Pāhoa and Pāpaʻikou.

The USGS reports that the quake was centered: