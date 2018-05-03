Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense has called for an evacuation of all residents of the Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaiʻi Island as a result of steam and lava emissions in the area of Mohala Street.

The intersection of Highway 132 and Pohoiki Road had been closed to allow evacuations to proceed.

The Pāhoa Regional Community Center near the new Pāhoa Regional Park is open as a shelter. Evacuating residents should bring emergency evacuation supplies, including food, medicines, and items necessary for personal comfort, if possible.

Puna Geothermal Venture has begun executing its emergency plan and is commencing shutdown procedures.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, police, fire, and partners continue to assist evacuation efforts and monitor the situation. Addition information will be provided as available.

Salvation Army Update:

Salvation Army personnel on Hawaiʻi Island are mobilizing to respond as needed to lava flow in Leilani Estates that Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense officials are monitoring.

“The Salvation Army’s EDS teams in East Hawaiʻi are ready to activate as needed,” said Lt. Micheal Stack, Divisional Youth & Mens Ministry Secretary and Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator for The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “Additional updates will be provided in the coming days. During emergencies, the best way the public can help is to provide monetary donations which allows the delivery of the exact relief supplies a community needs. Plus, The Salvation Army uses one-hundred percent of all donations designated ‘disaster relief’ in support of disaster operations.”

The public is encouraged to support the emergency disaster services efforts via monetary donations at www.hawaii.salvationarmy.org or by calling The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Divisional Headquarters at 808-988-2136. One-hundred percent of the donated funds will support The Salvation Army’s emergency disaster services in Hawaiʻi. Area residents in need are encouraged to contact The Salvation Army’s Hilo Corps Office at 808-935-1277.