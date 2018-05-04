Hawai‘i Volcanic Eruption Update: Mandatory Evacuations, Closures ×

*VIDEO: VO: by Wendy Osher; VC: US Geological Survey.

THREE ERUPTIONS – NEW VIDEO: A lot has happened over the last 48 hours. It started with rolling earthquakes including a 5.0 magnitude quake that rocked the Big Island’s Puna district at 10:31 a.m. May 3rd. Since then, three eruption outbreaks have occurred. The first in Leilani Estates, near Mohala street, the second off of Makamae and Luana streets overnight where fountaining was again observed and the latest at Kaupili Street and Leilani Avenue where two homes have caught fire. Mandatory evacuations are in place for all Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Garden residents. Extremely high levels of sulfur dioxide gas have been detected in the area. Emergency shelters are open and received about 60 residents last night. An emergency proclamation is in effect for the area. Pohoiki road is closed from Highway 1332 to Lanipuna. Stick with Maui Now and Big Island Now for the latest. Posted by Malika Dudley on Friday, May 4, 2018

*Update: 8:15 a.m. 5.4.18: Police are advising that all of the Leilani Subdivision is now closed. There is no entry permitted due to hazardous air quality and unstable lava conditions. At 6:40 a.m., police issued an advisory urging the public to AVOID Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates due to cracks forming across of Leilani Avenue.



Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense has called for the mandatory evacuation of all residents in the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions on Hawaiʻi Island as a result of a volcanic eruption that started Thursday afternoon, May 3, 2018.

Overnight active volcanic vents erupted on Makamae and Mohala Streets resulting in steam and lava emissions.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department reports extremely high levels of dangerous Sulfur Dioxide gas detected in the evacuation area.

Kua O Ka Lā Charter School, Hawaiʻi Academy of Arts and Science, Keonepoko Elementary and Pāhoa High, Intermediate, and Elementary will be closed today.

As of Thursday evening, an estimated 1,700 residents were evacuated from the Leilani Estates subdivision, which consists of about 770 structures.

The Pāhoa and Kea’au Community Centers are open for shelter. As of midnight, there were 63 residents at the Pāhoa Community Center and 3 residents at the Kea’au Community Center. Residents evacuating should bring an emergency evacuation supply kit including necessary medicine, food, and necessary items for your comfort if possible. The Red Cross recommends that people prepare their emergency kits for 14 days and bring their emergency supplies with them to shelters. Full details about what the kit should contain are available in a list below.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reminds the public that a temporary flight restriction is in place for most of lower Puna and that drones can be confiscated.

Pohoiki Road is closed from the intersection at Highway 132 down to Highway 137 to allow evacuation efforts to proceed. Puna Geothermal Venture power production is also suspended until further notice.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, Police, Fire and partners continue to assist evacuation efforts and monitor the situation along with personnel assistance from the National Guard.

Red Cross List of Recommended items in Evacuation Kits:

Water – 1 gallon per person per day

Food – non-perishable

Flashlight

Radio -NOAA Weather Radio

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications & Medical items

Manual Can opener

Multi-purpose tool

Personal hygiene items

Copies of Documents (prescriptions, proof of address, deed/lease to home, insurance policies and proof of identity

Cell phone with chargers

Family Contact Information

Cash

Bedding

Change of clothes

Towels

Dishes

You may also need:

Baby supplies – bottles, baby food & diapers

Games and activities

Comfort items

Pet supplies – collar, leash, ID, food, water, carrier, bowl & medications