Blythe Kelly Douglas August 20, 1965 – May 1, 2018: Blythe Kelly Douglas, devoted and loving father, husband, son, brother and friend, died on May 1, 2018. He owned and operated Douglas Piano Movers and worked more than 30 years at Hyatt Regency, Maui. This vital man of action, service and love will be dearly missed. He was born in Lafayette, Louisiana on August 20, 1965.

Blythe is survived by his treasured wife, Clarissa; daughter, Katie; son Elijah; parents, Bill and Kathryn Douglas; siblings, Cody, Creseda, Annie and Lane.

A memorial service will be held at Valley Isle Fellowship at 1033 Waiale Road on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Visitation at 5:00. Service at 6:00. The whole community is warmly welcome. No flowers please. Aloha attire requested.

Shiichi “Hank” Horiuchi

August 13, 1926 – May 1, 2018: Shiichi “Hank” Horiuchi, 91 of Paia, Maui passed away on May 1, 2018 at Hale Makua in Kahului. He was born on August 13, 1926 in Paia.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Mantokuji Soto Mission of Paia, service will begin at 11 a.m. and burial in the church cemetery will be held at a later date.

Hank worked in the Maintenance Department at Maui Pineapple Company where he later retired. But prior to retirement, Hank can be found helping his brother at the Horiuchi Market after working Maui Pine. He was known for his happy go lucky character and is sorely missed by his family, neighbors, and those who he came into contact with.

He is survived by his sister, Setsuko Deguchi; brothers, Iwao and Hisashi Horiuchi; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to acknowledge Hospice Maui and Hale Makua Kahului for their excellent care and also to the family and friends who cared for Hank.