Twenty-three recruits graduated from the Department of Public Safety’s Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.

Three of the graduates have been assigned to the Maui Community Correctional Center in Wailuku.

The new class of adult correctional officers graduated on Friday at a ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.

BCRC is a 9-week training that includes 360 hours of classroom time and physical training. Recruits learn standard of conduct, professionalism and ethics, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups, mental health, first aid, firearms, and self-defense tactics.

All incoming classes receive Recruit Field Training along with Basic Corrections Training. That means, during the final weeks of training, they go into the facility and begin their job with the guidance of their training sergeants.

The 23 have been assigned to the following jail and prison facilities:

Women’s Community Correctional Center 8

Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center 5

Oʻahu Community Correctional Center 3

Maui Community Correctional Center 3

Hālawa Correctional Facility 2

Kauaʻi Community Correctional Center 1

Waiawa Correctional Facility 1