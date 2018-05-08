The Shops at Wailea has launched a social media contest in celebration of Mother’s Day. Now through May 11, 2018, social media users can enter to win a cabana tote filled with goodies from Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Swarovski, the Cos Bar and more.

Entrants must post a photo to Facebook or Instagram of them with their mother and in the caption share some ‘momumental’ (motherly) advice she’s given along with the hashtag #WaileaMomsDay.

The Shops at Wailea will select the winner at random and make an announcement on Facebook and Instagram by noon on Friday, May 11, 2018.

No purchase is necessary.

The Shops at Wailea has more than 70 distinct boutiques, shops, restaurants and galleries. It is nestled in the heart of Wailea Resort at 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive and is managed by The Festival Companies.

The Shops at Wailea is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers free parking for the first hour and validated parking with a purchase for the next three hours; then standard rates apply at $6 an hour or $3 for every 30 minutes.