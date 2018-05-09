The US Postal Service will be collecting food donations this Saturday, May 12, as part of its annual effort to “Stamp Out Hunger.”

The 26th annual National Association of Letter Carriers’ Food Drive, is touted by the USPS as “the nation’s largest one day effort to combat hunger.”

Last year, more than 46,000 pounds (23 tons) of food was collected here on Maui.

Statewide, Hawaiʻi carriers collected more than 529,000 pounds of food, which pencils out to 529 pounds per carrier. Nationwide, more than 80 million pounds of food were collected last year; 1.5 billion pounds of food has been collected during the campaign’s first 25 years.

Residents are urged to place non-perishable food donations next to their mailbox for pickup on Saturday before the usual mail pickup time.

Mail carriers will transport the donations back to their Post Offices where postal employees and volunteers will sort the food and deliver it to their nearest community food banks. Post Offices without residential delivery will be collecting items during the days leading up to May 12.

Post cards and plastic food donation bags promoting the food drive have been delivered by carriers to homes across Hawaiʻi as a reminder to participate in the drive. In addition, food drive reminder fliers will be distributed to students at more than 400 public, private and charter schools across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hawaiʻi Foodbank, through its network of island food banks and their local food pantries and meal programs, provides food assistance to more than 123,000 households statewide. Approximately 287,000 Hawaiʻi residents, including 47,894 keiki and more than 46,000 kupuna, receive such assistance.

The Foodbank listed the following as the most desired food donations: Canned meats or tuna, canned meals such as chili, stew or spaghetti, canned soups, and canned fruits and vegetables.

“Last year we collected more than 264 tons of food in our statewide food drive,” said Adele Yoshikawa, Pearl City Carrier and NALC Food Drive Spokesperson. “Our goal in Hawaiʻi is to top last year’s totals, but we’ll be happy to collect any amount of food. We ask that our customers, friends and families help us ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ by supporting this drive.

“This annual food drive demonstrates how the Postal Service goes beyond just delivering the mail to helping those in our communities who are less fortunate.”