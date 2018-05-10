There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Trade winds over the islands will ease for the next couple of days as a surface trough develops over the area later today through Friday night. A new surface high will pass north of the area over the weekend into early next week and strengthen slightly, bringing locally breezy trade winds back to the state.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light southeast wind becoming east 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.