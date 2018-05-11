First Hawaiian Bank is contributing $50,000 to provide support to the residents displaced by the recent volcano eruption on the Big Island, according to an announcement today by Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank chairman and chief executive officer.

The bank has partnered with Child & Family Service to offer direct assistance to affected residents with transitional housing and counseling for individuals and families with children experiencing trauma.

“This contribution and partnership with Child & Family Service is intended to provide needed relief to the residents directly affected by the recent volcanic activity. As a team, our employees will continue to assist our friends and neighbors recovering from the aftermath of flooding on Kaua’i and East ‘Oahu,” said Harrison.

“This generous donation from First Hawaiian Bank is critical to helping families meet their immediate and pressing needs in the midst of the uncertainty and fear that so many are experiencing on the Big Island,” said Karen Tan, president and CEO of Child & Family Service.

“The funds will directly support the physical as well as emotional needs of families who are experiencing trauma from the earthquakes and volcanic activity. CFS is part of the local community and our staff members are on the ground in Hilo and surrounding areas to serve those in need. We will work with families who have been displaced to help them to receive funds for crucial needs such as food, clothing, basic supplies and housing support as soon as possible,” said Tan.

The bank will continue to monitor the situation to assess the changing needs of the community and to determine other ways in which the community can come together to assist those in need as we are doing together in Kaua’i and East ‘Oahu.

First Hawaiian’s Community Care employee volunteer program will also be sending out volunteers in the affected communities to lend a hand where needed.

Customers who were affected may contact First Hawaiian for assistance through the bank’s loan relief program.