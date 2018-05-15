Hāna’s only gas station will be changing out their fuel pumps starting today and ending on May 25, 2018.

A fuel truck from Maui Oil will be there to supply patrons with fuel, diesel and gas during the 10 days the pumps will be down, but only for four hours between 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Visitors and tour groups are advised to plan in advance to avoid being stranded in East Maui.

Personnel with the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association as well as the Maui Visitor’s Bureau have been informed of the situation.