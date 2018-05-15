There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday May 21: A small north-northwest swell will diminish through Wednesday. Small north to northwest swells are forecast Thursday through the weekend. Small south swells will increase surf along south facing shores through the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNW medium period swell for the morning going more NNE during the day.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high SSW long period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high medium period swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the NNW in the morning and shift to the NNE during the day.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

