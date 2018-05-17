+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Building up to today’s steam explosion at the summit of Kīlauea, yesterday’s earthquake activity at the location caused noticeable structural damage in park buildings, and left behind a web of earth cracks and uneven road surfaces on Highway 11.

The seismic activity also created sizable cracks and floor shifting in the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park’s Visitor Emergency Operations Center and caused a temporary loss of power and ruptured several water lines.

Most of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has been closed since Friday, May 11 due to ongoing seismic activity and summit deflation.

On Wednesday, there were consistent large rock falls into Halema‘uma‘u Crater. On Wednesday morning, USGS scientists also found rocks two feet across in the parking lot a few hundred yards from the Crater that were reportedly hurled from the crater overnight.

At the time, USGS scientists anticipated that the activity could reflect the onset of steam-driven explosive activity.