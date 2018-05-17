Maui Electric Company recently presented Roots School in Ha‘ikū with a $10,000 donation to support the development of its Science Lab Project that is designed to provide students the opportunity to experience more hands-on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) curriculum.

“I am so grateful that Maui Electric recognizes the value of what Roots School is doing for the community,” said Melita Charan, Head of Roots School. “Now that we own our building and have a new commercial playground, we are now looking to renovate, which includes a new science lab. This generous donation of $10,000 is going to allow us to offer even more hands-on science for years to come!”

The donated funds from Maui Electric’s Hawaiian Electric Industries Charitable Foundation (HEICF) will help the rural school in upgrading a current classroom to include science lab stations and new equipment for their students ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade.

The Science Lab Project is a component of a larger “Growing Roots” capital campaign to renovate and remodel the entire school building and campus. The school recently started to renovate its 5,000 square-foot property that was originally built in the 1930s as a dormitory for pineapple cannery workers.

“Mahalo to the efforts of Roots School for fostering more hands-on STEM learning opportunities,” said Sharon Suzuki, president of Maui Electric. “As we work to incorporate more renewable energy to power our islands and maintain reliable service, it will take new technology and innovative solutions. That’s why Maui Electric is honored to support such endeavors and invest in our youth who will one day be the leaders and innovators contributing to our communities and helping to achieve these ambitious clean energy goals.”

More information about Roots School is available online.