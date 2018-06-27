There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A surface ridge north of the state will maintain breezy trade wind weather through the rest of the work week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas, mainly at night and during the morning. Some of these showers will drift downwind across leeward areas of the smaller islands.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.