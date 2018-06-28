This week campers from all over Maui and the mainland came to basketballMAUI’s ninth annual summer camp. There were over 300 kids ages 8 through 18 that honed their basketball skills at 3 gymnasiums across central Maui.

The kids received instruction and entertainment by some of basketball’s finest including YouTube and Streetball Legend The Professor (Grayson Boucher), TNT’s Dunk King Kenny Dobbs and 14 Time World Record Holder Joe Odhiambo.

Both The Professor and Kenny traveled to all the gymnasiums volunteering their time to teach and training the kids on how to sharpen their basketball skills while showing off their tricks and techniques.

The kids were in awe of The Professor’s ball handling and quick ability to get the ball in the hoop. The Professor played 5 on 5 with the high schoolers and did some 1 on 1 action with all of the different locations. Kenny Dobbs worked with the older group on how to build strength to gain height in their jumps to dunk.

basketballMAUI believes that the sport is bigger than just the game. Throughout the week they quietly helped many in the community by shuttling kids to camp from Happy Valley, providing shoes to kids that didn’t have any and feeding campers that needed extra assistance. With generous contributions from our community they were able to provide full scholarships to 94 keiki.

Coaches came from all over the mainland, Canada and even some of basketballMAUI’s own past campers volunteering their time to help stengthen and build up Maui’s keiki.

basketballMAUI sponsors include Jeremy Lin of the Brooklyn Nets, Karmart, Wailea Realty, Old Republic Title and Akina Transportation.