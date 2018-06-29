Maui’s Joseph Alueta was appointed to serve as the Deputy Planning Director for the County of Maui. The appointment was made by Mayor Alan Arakawa and was announced today.

Earlier this week, Mayor Arakawa announced the appointment of Planning Director Will Spence to serve as Director of the Department of Housing & Human Concerns, and Planning Deputy Director Michele McLean as Planning Director.

Alueta is a 25-year veteran of the Planning Department. He retired in January 2017 as the Administrative Planning Officer. A 1986 St. Anthony High School graduate, Alueta earned his BS in Economics from Southern Oregon University in 1991, followed by his MBA from the University of Hawai’i at Manoa in 2002.

“I am confident that Joe’s energy and extensive work experience in the Planning Department, combined with Michele’s proven leadership, will be great for the department and the community at large,” said Mayor Alan Arakawa. “Also mahalo to Joe for coming out of retirement to serve the community once more.”

“Joe was a valuable member of the senior management team for many years, and this is the perfect opportunity for him to join us again,” said McLean. “His knowledge, perspective, humor and experience were missed, and it will be great to have him back.”

“I am grateful to Michele and Mayor Arakawa for this opportunity to serve my community,” said Alueta. “I’m also looking forward to being reunited with the hard-working and talented Planning Department staff.”

The appointment will be made effective on July 1st.