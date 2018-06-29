There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Trades are forecast to steadily trend down through the weekend, potentially allowing land and sea breeze conditions to setup over leeward areas by Sunday. Although shower coverage will continue to focus over windward and mauka areas, a few showers can’t be ruled out across the leeward areas that typically remain dry through the afternoon hours Sunday due to the light winds. A slight increase in moisture moving through later in the weekend through Monday may support an increase in shower coverage. Drier conditions along with a return of breezy trades are expected Tuesday through the upcoming holiday.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.