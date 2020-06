Maui police responded to 12 burglaries, 7 vehicle thefts and 19 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from May 24 to May 30, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 29 percent from the week before, when 17 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts dropped 36 percent from the week before when 11 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins rose 111 percent from the week before, when 9 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

12 Burglaries

Kāʻanapali:

Saturday, May 30, 5:09 a.m.: 3350 Lower Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Kāʻanapali at Times Supermarket. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Kahului:

Monday, May 25, 1:19 p.m.: 261 Puʻunēnē Ave., Kahului at Maui Adventist Church and School. Building in civil defense emergency/disaster period.

Thursday, May 28, 4:49 p.m.: 291 Puʻunēnē Ave., Kahului at Kahului Hongwanji Mission. Building in civil defense emergency/disaster period.

Kula:

Tuesday, May 26, 5:15 p.m.: 4758 Lower Kula Rd., Kula at Kings Chapel. Non-residential, forced entry.

Lahaina:

Friday, May 29, 6:29 a.m.: 1800 Block of Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina. Residential, forced entry.

Makawao:

Monday, May 25, 6:57 a.m.: 3600 Block of Brewer Road, Makawao. Residential, attempted entry.

Nāpili:

Saturday, May 30, 12:46 a.m.: 3511 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Nāpili at ABC Stores. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Saturday, May 30, 1:49 p.m.: 4405 Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Nāpili at Kahana Gateway Center. Non-residential, forced entry.

Pukalani:

Tuesday, May 26, 8:05 a.m.: 2945 ʻIolani St., Pukalani at Pukalani Elementary School. Building in civil defense emergency/disaster period.

Wailea:

Tuesday, May 26, 4:54 p.m.: 1-100 Hale Noho Way, Wailea. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Tuesday, May 26, 5:08 a.m.: 1-100 Waipono Lane, Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

7 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Monday, May 25, 6:16 a.m.: 300 Block of Kaupakalua Road, Haʻikū. Toyota, silver.

Saturday, May 30, 3:23 p.m.: 1-100 W Kuiaha Road, Haʻikū. Nissan, white.

Kīhei:

Sunday, May 24, 10:31 a.m.: 2065 Kanoe St., Kīhei at Kanoelani Resort. Green moped.

Lahaina:

Saturday, May 30, 10:58 p.m.: 845 Waineʻe St., Lahaina at Foodland. Ford, silver.

Pāʻia:

Monday, May 25, 12:49 p.m.: 19 Hāna Hwy., Pāʻia at Pāʻia Bay Park. Ford, white/tan.

Wailuku:

Friday, May 29, 10:13 a.m.: 1-100 Nakoa Drive, Wailuku. Nissan, Altima.

Saturday, May 30, 1:07 p.m.: 200 Block of Waiʻehu Beach Road, Wailuku Ford, white.

19 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Sunday, May 24, 7:16 p.m.: N Honokala Road/Hoʻolawa Road, Haʻikū at Hawini Bay. Chevy, blue.

Sunday, May 24, 7:16 p.m.: N Honokala Road/Hoʻolawa Road, Haʻikū at Hawini Bay. Toyota, silver.

Kahului:

Tuesday, May 26, 2:47 p.m.: Wahine Piʻo Avenue, Kahului at Keōpūolani at Wahinepiʻo. Toyota, white.

Wednesday, May 27, 12:36 a.m.: Hansen Road/Pulehu Road, Kahului at Maui County Landfill. Toyota, white.

Wednesday, May 27, 11:35 a.m.: 700 Block of Hoʻokele Street, Kahului. Subaru, silver.

Thursday, May 28, 5:34 a.m.: 433 Kele Street, Kahului at Krispy Kreme. Jeep, silver.

Lahaina:

Tuesday , May 26, 1:49 p.m.: Mala Wharf Road, Lahaina at Mala Wharf. Ford, white.

Thursday, May 28, 12:21 p.m.: 1037 Waineʻe St., Lahaina at Hale Mahaolu Lahaina Surf Parking Lot. Chevy, green.

Thursday, May 28, 12:21 p.m.: 1037 Waineʻe St., Lahaina at Hale Mahaolu Lahaina Surf Parking Lot. Toyota, red.

Maʻalaea:

Sunday, May 24, 8:40 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Highway/Maʻalaea Road, Maʻalaea. Toyota, white.

Makawao:

Sunday, May 24, 8:40 p.m.: 3600 Block of Brewer Road, Makawao. Nissan, silver.

Monday, May 25, 7:22 a.m.: 3600 Block of Brewer Road, Makawao. Lexus, black.

Monday, May 25, 7:44 a.m.: 3600 Block of Brewer Road, Makawao. Honda, red.

Monday, May 25, 7:44 a.m.: 3600 Block of Brewer Road, Makawao. Ford, silver.

Monday, May 25, 10:23 a.m.: 3531 Baldwin Ave., Makawao. Honda, blue.

Monday, May 25, 11:47 a.m.: 3531 Baldwin Ave., Makawao. Toyota, red.

Monday, May 25, 12:28 p.m.: 3531 Baldwin Ave., Makawao. Honda, blue.

Monday, May 25, 12:44 p.m.: 3531 Baldwin Ave., Makawao. Jeep, black.

Pukalani:

Tuesday, May 26, 9:52 a.m.: 90 Pukalani St., Pukalani at Pukalani Community Center. Mercedes-Benz, blue.