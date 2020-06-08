Maui Obituary Notices: Week of June 7June 8, 2020, 12:45 AM HST · Updated June 8, 12:45 AM 0 Comments
May 23, 1955 – May 18, 2020
Susan Marie Blau, 64, of Pahoa, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born in California. She was a sales person for Nutrition and Health Products.
Susan is survived by mother Carmen Coleman of Bedford, TX; sisters Ruth Kennedy of Hurst, TX, Maryam Morgan of Queens Village, NY; numerous cousins.
Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.
August 20, 1934 – May 23, 2020
She is survived by her 6 daughters, Josephine Sinenci, Leonora (Maka) Saltiban, Carol Ann Saltiban, Valerie (Agenhart) Nahoopii, Maechelle (Chadde) Holbron, Raechelle (Greg) Nash. Two sons, William Saltiban and Lloyd (Michelle) Saltiban Sr., 37 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by Fermin Saltiban Sr., Tyrone Benton, Fermin Saltiban Jr. and Torrance Saltiban.
Caroline grew up in Ulupalakua. She performed in a group called Nanileo Serenaders and composed the song “Nanileo” which was recorded by the group Waihona. She also performed with Ata Damasco. She was a nurses aid from 1960-1990 at different hospitals. Afterwards she worked at Hawaiian Gift Supply as a packer. She also worked as a security guard for Harbor Lights Condominium.
May 31, 1950 – May 24, 2020
William Harvey Uwekoolani Sr., 69, of Paia, Maui, passed away on May 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 31, 1950, at Kula San.
Private services will be held.
William was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator. He was predeceased by his parents, William Moanalia Jr. & Marie Uwekoolani. He is survived by the love of his life, Georgiana Uwekoolani; his 4 children, William “Poncho” (Denise) Uwekoolani, Dwayne “Cisco” Uwekoolani, Arthurine “Tita” (Jerry) Solomon, Morris “Tito” Uwekoolani; 5 siblings, Marcia Akahi, Hazel Dennis, Janesy (Sandy) Garbin, Gail Haupu, Louie Uwekoolani; 11 grandchildren, James “Kamakani”, Jeremiah “Maka”, Johnnica “Johnny”, Jerriah “Riah”, Kau’imakamaeamoanaliha “Kaui”, Elijah “Eli”, Jaelynn, Izayiah, Joshua, Kyle, Tiane; and 3 great grandchildren, Jayren, Jayree and Jaysen.
December 20, 1938 – May 27, 2020
Edwin F. Brown, twenty year resident of Lahaina, Hawaii, passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family under the care of Hospice Maui. He was born on December 20, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, fishing, gardening, football and traveling with family and friends.
Edwin was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Agnes Brown and siblings, Stan, Don, Bob, Tom, and Dorothy; He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Brown; son, Gregory (Julie) Brown of Paauilo, Hawaii; daughters, Stacey (Patrick) Kenney of Milford, Massachusetts, and Stephanie (Grant) Shoemaker of Kula, Hawaii; grandchildren, Michelle Kenney, Kapono Brown, Dante Gramuglia, Gregory Brown, Gage Brown, Gabriella Brown and Grace Brown.
Celebration of life services were held at Maria Lanakila Church and Maui Memorial Crematory Garden.
Online Condolences may be sent to:
Ballard Family Mortuary www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com.
October 7, 1926 – May 27, 2020
Winona Alo Tomoso, 93, of Kahului passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 under the care of Islands Hospice. She was born on October 7, 1926 in Wailuku.
Winona is survived by her children, John A.H (Susan) Tomoso, Michael W.M. Tomoso, Celia Puaala (Keith) Moniz, Andrew “Analu” W. Tomoso; brother, Norman (Judy) Alo; grandchildren, John R. Kananikapohaikealoha (Christina) Tomoso, Elizabeth R. Kapualeilaniona’ali’i Tomoso (Tim Diehl), Kiri Keaheonaonapumehana Tomoso, Megan Kaleilaniokamalamaokalala Moniz (Ronson Ibarra), McKenzie Kaha’aleleloaonipa’ameleho’oipoipo (Deren) Koyanagi, Evelyn Skye M. Tomoso; great grandchildren, Surinne R.H. Diehl, Jaiden E.K. Tomoso and Jaxon E.P. Tomoso.
Private services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului with burial to follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao.
“Memorial gifts, in memory of Winona A. Tomoso, can be made to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 2140 Main St., Wailuku, HI 96793 or Islands Hospice.”
July 8, 1926 – May 28, 2020
He is survived by his loving wife, Marcela Agustin Domingo; children, Fermin Domingo Jr., Nelia (Marcelo) Molina, Randy Domingo, Bert (Julie) Domingo, Imelda (Eddie) Domingo, Fely (Rubel) Domingo, Nelson Domingo, Femar Domingo, Lina Domingo, Rey Domingo, and Marlon (Shannon) Domingo.
He is predeceased by parents, Francisca and Apolonio Domingo; daughter Wilhelmina Domingo.
Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary with burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements completed by Norman’s Mortuary.
October 28, 1934 – May 29, 2020
Faye E. Field, longtime Maui resident, died on May 29, 2020 due to cancer. She was born in Honolulu in 1934, was educated in public schools there, later graduating from Punahou as a member of the Class of 1952. Faye attended Stanford University and then art school in Los Angeles, California. She married Chris Field in 1955, traveled widely and lived in Missoula, Montana for many years. She returned to the Islands in 1995, making her home on Maui. In 2002 she married Charles Treuhold. Both husbands have died.
Faye is survived by her sister, Valerie Hetherington of Kentfield, California and her children: Lissa Field (Appleton, Wisconsin), Dana Field (Salem, Oregon), Halden Field, wife Julia Gordon (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada), Maile Field, husband Lars Crail (Oakton, Virginia and Cobb California); and grandchildren, Mae Ensley-Field, Mira Ensley Field, Chauncey Crail and Seth Crail.
Faye was an artist working in oils, acrylics and other media; a sculptor; a book illustrator, and “she was part fish” swimming in the ocean almost daily up to the age of 83. Nature and land conservation were important to her and she was a strong supporter of women in politics.
Per Faye’s wishes, a private service will be held at a later date.
Thanks to all Faye’s friends and neighbors for their love and help. Special thanks to her caregivers: Honey, Piilani, Karen, Felisita, Janet, Michelle, Mandy; and to the PBC staff; and to Islands Hospice; and to Dr. Fusato, Dr. Pollack and Dr. Kiaffas.
October 18, 1919 – May 30, 2020
Flora (TINY) Rollins, 100 of Wailuku, Maui peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born on Maui, Hawaiʻi on Oct. 18, 1919 to the late Benjamin and Margaret Rollins.
She is predeceased by her Brothers, Anthony Rollins, Benjamin Rollins, Daniel Rollins and Sisters, Ludy Abrew and Olivia Pacheco. She will continue to live in the hearts of her nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family.
Flora (TINY) was truly a beautiful light to all that knew her and had such a zest for life and living who lived by this motto: “Good, better, best, never let it rest, until your good is better and your better best”. Peace be to her soul and we’ll truly miss you until we meet again.
Arrangements completed by Norman’s Mortuary.
March 29, 1953 – May 30, 2020
Daryl Kalae Ke Sr., 67, of Pahala, Passed away on May 30, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1953 in Hawaii. He was a Machine Operator for Ka’u Sugar.
Private services held by family.
Daryl is survived by wife Jessie Ke; sons Roy Napoleon, Daryl (Evelyn Salmo) Ke Jr., Troy (Pua Ke) Napoleon Jr.; daughters Wendy Lee (Michael Silva) Napoleon, Marlo Ann (Reuben Kong) Makuakane, Darylnn (Kai Oliveros) Ke; sisters Deidre Perreira, Rayven Grace, Paulette Ke, Faybien Waltjen; 25 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.
July 15, 1946 – May 30, 2020
Dennis Junior Christopher “Bogeit” Rodrigues, 73, of Hilo passed away on May 30, 2020 at Hilo Medical Center.
Born in Honolulu, HI, he was a retired State sanitation worker for the City of Honolulu.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Roxann Mahaulu Rodrigues of Hilo; brother, August Lopez Sr. of Honolulu; sisters, Jennifer Coltes Rivera of Las Vegas, NV., Paulette Correa of Hilo, HI., and Adele Mark of Killeen, TX, niece, Darnell Haruguchi, of Pahoa, HI as well as numerous nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Emily Rodrigues of Honolulu, HI.
Celebration of Life/Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
December 2, 1937 – June 3, 2020
Daniel Nahuina, 82, of Kula passed away peacefully at his residence. He was born on December 2, 1937 in Kohala, Hawaii.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Sieglinde Nahuina, son, Uwe (Jacquiline) Nahuina; daughter, Iwalani (Mark) Else; siblings, Lillian Fujii, Beatrice Block, Rudolph (Leimomi) Nahuina; grandchildren, Ikaika and Keani Nahuina. He is predeceased by his parents, Mamo and Lily Nahuina.