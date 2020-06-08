Susan Blau

May 23, 1955 – May 18, 2020

Susan Marie Blau, 64, of Pahoa, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born in California. She was a sales person for Nutrition and Health Products.

Susan is survived by mother Carmen Coleman of Bedford, TX; sisters Ruth Kennedy of Hurst, TX, Maryam Morgan of Queens Village, NY; numerous cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Caroline Benton

August 20, 1934 – May 23, 2020

Caroline Kehaunani Benton, 85 of Kahului, Maui peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born on August 20, 1934 to the late William and Mary Kuhaulua. She is survived by her 6 daughters, Josephine Sinenci, Leonora (Maka) Saltiban, Carol Ann Saltiban, Valerie (Agenhart) Nahoopii, Maechelle (Chadde) Holbron, Raechelle (Greg) Nash. Two sons, William Saltiban and Lloyd (Michelle) Saltiban Sr., 37 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by Fermin Saltiban Sr., Tyrone Benton, Fermin Saltiban Jr. and Torrance Saltiban. Caroline grew up in Ulupalakua. She performed in a group called Nanileo Serenaders and composed the song “Nanileo” which was recorded by the group Waihona. She also performed with Ata Damasco. She was a nurses aid from 1960-1990 at different hospitals. Afterwards she worked at Hawaiian Gift Supply as a packer. She also worked as a security guard for Harbor Lights Condominium.

William Harvey Uwekoolani Sr. May 31, 1950 – May 24, 2020 William Harvey Uwekoolani Sr., 69, of Paia, Maui, passed away on May 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 31, 1950, at Kula San. Private services will be held. William was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator. He was predeceased by his parents, William Moanalia Jr. & Marie Uwekoolani. He is survived by the love of his life, Georgiana Uwekoolani; his 4 children, William “Poncho” (Denise) Uwekoolani, Dwayne “Cisco” Uwekoolani, Arthurine “Tita” (Jerry) Solomon, Morris “Tito” Uwekoolani; 5 siblings, Marcia Akahi, Hazel Dennis, Janesy (Sandy) Garbin, Gail Haupu, Louie Uwekoolani; 11 grandchildren, James “Kamakani”, Jeremiah “Maka”, Johnnica “Johnny”, Jerriah “Riah”, Kau’imakamaeamoanaliha “Kaui”, Elijah “Eli”, Jaelynn, Izayiah, Joshua, Kyle, Tiane; and 3 great grandchildren, Jayren, Jayree and Jaysen.

Edwin Brown

December 20, 1938 – May 27, 2020

Edwin F. Brown, twenty year resident of Lahaina, Hawaii, passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family under the care of Hospice Maui. He was born on December 20, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, fishing, gardening, football and traveling with family and friends.

Edwin was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Agnes Brown and siblings, Stan, Don, Bob, Tom, and Dorothy; He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Brown; son, Gregory (Julie) Brown of Paauilo, Hawaii; daughters, Stacey (Patrick) Kenney of Milford, Massachusetts, and Stephanie (Grant) Shoemaker of Kula, Hawaii; grandchildren, Michelle Kenney, Kapono Brown, Dante Gramuglia, Gregory Brown, Gage Brown, Gabriella Brown and Grace Brown.

Celebration of life services were held at Maria Lanakila Church and Maui Memorial Crematory Garden.

Winona Tomoso

October 7, 1926 – May 27, 2020

Winona Alo Tomoso, 93, of Kahului passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 under the care of Islands Hospice. She was born on October 7, 1926 in Wailuku.

Winona is survived by her children, John A.H (Susan) Tomoso, Michael W.M. Tomoso, Celia Puaala (Keith) Moniz, Andrew “Analu” W. Tomoso; brother, Norman (Judy) Alo; grandchildren, John R. Kananikapohaikealoha (Christina) Tomoso, Elizabeth R. Kapualeilaniona’ali’i Tomoso (Tim Diehl), Kiri Keaheonaonapumehana Tomoso, Megan Kaleilaniokamalamaokalala Moniz (Ronson Ibarra), McKenzie Kaha’aleleloaonipa’ameleho’oipoipo (Deren) Koyanagi, Evelyn Skye M. Tomoso; great grandchildren, Surinne R.H. Diehl, Jaiden E.K. Tomoso and Jaxon E.P. Tomoso.

Private services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului with burial to follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao.

“Memorial gifts, in memory of Winona A. Tomoso, can be made to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 2140 Main St., Wailuku, HI 96793 or Islands Hospice.”

Fermin Domingo

July 8, 1926 – May 28, 2020

Fermin Mata Domingo Sr., 93 of Lahaina, Maui peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born in Gattaran, Cagayan, Philippines on June 8, 1926. He is survived by his loving wife, Marcela Agustin Domingo; children, Fermin Domingo Jr., Nelia (Marcelo) Molina, Randy Domingo, Bert (Julie) Domingo, Imelda (Eddie) Domingo, Fely (Rubel) Domingo, Nelson Domingo, Femar Domingo, Lina Domingo, Rey Domingo, and Marlon (Shannon) Domingo. He is predeceased by parents, Francisca and Apolonio Domingo; daughter Wilhelmina Domingo. Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary with burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements completed by Norman’s Mortuary.