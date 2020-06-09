As the interisland quarantine is lifted a week from today (on Tuesday, June 16), Hawaiʻi residents may once again reconnect with family and friends on other islands without undergoing a two week quarantine upon reaching their destination.

Hawaiian Airlines today announced it is welcoming its kama‘āina guests back with an exclusive sale. HawaiianMiles members who reside in Hawai‘i can benefit from a 20 percent fare discount when booking Neighbor Island main cabin tickets today through Thursday, June 11, for travel June 16-30 at HawaiianAirlines.com/kamaaina.

“We know many of our local guests have been eagerly waiting to visit family, catch up with friends or take a staycation, just as our teams have been looking forward to seeing familiar faces onboard our Neighbor Island flights again,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. “Our kama‘āina sale is a way for us to mahalo our loyal residents as we prepare to welcome them back soon.”

Since late March, Hawaiian has been operating a reduced flight schedule to support essential travel and cargo transportation. The airline will increase Neighbor Island service effective June 16, when Hawai‘i ends a 14-day quarantine requirement for interisland passengers as part of a phased reopening of the economy given the state’s progress containing the spread of COVID-19.

Hawaiian will offer up to six daily roundtrip flights between Honolulu and Līhu‘e, Kona and Hilo, and up to nine daily roundtrips between Honolulu and Kahului. The carrier’s ‘Ohana by Hawaiian operation will continue to offer twice daily service between Honolulu and Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i.

Guests arriving at each of Hawaiian’s airport lobbies statewide will notice new health and safety protocols throughout their journey, including social distancing measures when checking in, boarding and in-flight, plexiglass shields at counters and podiums, and frequent cleaning of self-service kiosks and aircraft, including electrostatic disinfection of cabins. Hawaiian is also encouraging travelers to check-in via its mobile app and requiring all guests to wear a mask or face covering, except for young children and those unable to do so due to a medical condition. Click here to learn more about how Hawaiian is keeping guests and employees safe.