Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc, is now accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The MEO (LIHEAP) provides energy credits for heating and/or cooling assistance to low-income households (150% of the federal poverty level, e.g. $45,195 for a family of four) throughout Maui County. This is a a one-time payment to offset utility bill (electric or gas) expenses in one of two ways: The Energy Crisis Intervention program assists low-income households in crisis. These are households where the electric or gas service has been disconnected or will be terminated and the household has received a disconnect notice from the utility company. Applications for ECI are accepted year-round, however the monthly subsidy amount is limited.

The Energy Credit program assists low-income households who are not in crisis and due to limited resources need assistance with bill payment for the heating and cooling of their residence. The Application period for Energy Credit program is June 1-30, 2020.

For safety and convenience during the ongoing pandemic, MEO discourages in-office appointments. Those who need assistance during the application process, are asked to call or email for an appointment. MEO staff are available at offices located on Maui island, including Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Applicants who need to have documents copied to complete applications, drive-in service is available at the Wailuku office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays. Copy service is also available in Hāna and on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.