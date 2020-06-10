More than $533 million was set aside for Capital Improvement Projects on Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi as part of the $5.1 billion CIP budget bill passed by the state legislature on May 21 for Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021.

“A major focus of this year has been to continue investing in the aging infrastructure of our schools. One of the top priorities for Baldwin High School has been obtaining their own locker room, weight room, and dance facility on-campus so they can vacate county facilities,” said Representative Troy Hashimoto. “The funds have been secured for both the planning and construction and I hope to see it completed in the near future.”

HB 2725 HD1 SD1 provides funds for Capital Improvement Projects including many “shovel ready” construction projects that can begin work quickly providing much needed jobs to help resuscitate our struggling economy due to the coronavirus.

“Very happy we were able to sharpen our pencils and fund these important projects. Many of these projects like the $9 million for infrastructure to build the next phase of Villages of Lealiʻi and the $7.6 million for Lahainaluna Campus, will improve our quality of life will help kick start our economy as well,” said Representative Angus L. K. McKelvey.

House Lower and Higher Education Chair Justin H. Woodson said a top CIP project is the $3 million set aside to plan and design a much needed new middle school in central Maui.

“In this time of financial crisis Capital Improvement Projects are critical to help spur our local economy. This is a perfect time to make much needed renovations, repairs and major maintenance to existing facilities,” said Woodson.

Maui County projects include renovations, repairs, and major maintenance to existing facilities, landscape improvements, new construction, land acquisition, and utility modifications.

Maui County Capital Improvement Project Highlights:

Schools

$2.4 million for Baldwin High School to reroof Building B and build a girls athletic locker room.

$700,000 for Haʻikū Elementary School to build a covered walkway and to reroof Building E.

$5.1 million for ʻĪao Intermediate School to renovate the cafeteria, provide additional classroom, and install air conditioning in Building A.

$6.5 million for Kahului Elementary School to build a new classroom building and parking lot fencing.

$393,000 for Kalama Intermediate School to renovate the parking lot, design a multipurpose room, and replace the campus fire alarm.

$12.2 million Kekaulike High School to build a baseball and softball complex and to preplace the campus fire alarm.

$520,000 for Kīhei Elementary School for a pedestrian safety solution and ADA transition.

$7.6 million for Lahainaluna High School for electrical system infrastructure, portables, track and field repairs, and architectural barrier removal.

$300,000 for Lokelani Intermediate School for architectural barrier removal.

$850,000 for Makawao Elementary School, for covered walkways.

$8 million for Maui High School to build a girls athletic locker room and bathroom, and P.E. and athletic facilities.

$4 million for Mau Waena Intermediate School for air conditioning and P.E. field improvements.

$450,000 for Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School to replace playfield irrigation and repaint the portables.

$17 million for Pāʻia Elementary School for a new classroom building.

$3.5 million for Waiheʻe Elementary School for drainage improvements and covered walkways.

$5.3 million for Wailuku Elementary School for ADA work, to reroof buildings G and I, and campus-wide air conditioning.

$7 million for Baldwin High School to build a boys athletic locker room, weight room with dance floor.

$3 million for Central Maui New Middle School for ground and site improvements.

$500,000 for ʻĪao Intermediate School for perimeter fencing.

$1 million for Kahuilui Elementary School air conditioning.

$850,000 for Lihikai Elementary School for kitchen floor replacement and security fencing.

$4.1 million for Maui High School for ADA improvements, restroom facilities and weight training and wrestling facilities.

$150,000 for Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School to replace playground equipment.

$150,000 for Waiheʻe Elementary School to replace playground equipment.

$450,000 for Wailuku Elementary School for parking lot improvements.

$750,000 for Kaunakakai Elementary School roof replacements and bleachers.

$300,000 for Kualapuʻu Elementary School ADA transition.

$300,000 for Molokaʻi High School baseball field.

$1 million for Kualapuʻu Elementary Public Charter School playground equipment.

$150,000 for Kualapuʻu Elementary Public Charter School basketball court cover.

Infrastructure

$9 million for Leialiʻi Parkway and Highway improvements.

$3.5 million for Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor south mole finger pier repair.

$4.2 million for a Lahaina Boar Harbor ferry pier.

$38 million for Kahului Airport Terminal improvements.

$2.4 million for Hāna Airport improvements.

$2.4 million for Lānaʻi Airport improvements.

$56.5 million for Kahului Harbor improvements.

$4 million for Halaakalā Highway widening.

$6.95 million for Hāna Highway bridge preservation and widening.

$5 million for Honopiʻilani Highway Costal mitigation.

$110 million for the Pāʻia Bypass.

$40 million for Puʻunēnē Avenue widening from Kamehameha Avenue to Kūiehlani Highway from two to four lanes.

$2 million for Hāna Highway rockfall mitigation.

$2.5 million for Honoapiʻilani Highway rehabilitation.

$70 million for Honoapiʻilani Highway realignment from Lahainaluna Road to Launiupoko.

$9.3 million for Molokaʻi Irrigation System improvements.

$3.5 million for Molokaʻi Airport improvements.

Environment

$11 million for Kāʻanapali Beach Restoration and berm enhancement.

$5 million for Nā Wai ʻEha Land Acquisition of 10,000 acres to protect important forested watershed.

$1.5 million for a Coqui Frog eradication containment barrier.

Other projects