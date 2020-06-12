+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea honored the memory of King Kamehameha I with a drive-through celebration and food drive for more than 800 employees during yesterday’s holiday.

The festivities commenced with an oli and lei draping ceremony in honor of Kamehameha the Great led by the Resort’s Hawaiian Cultural Ambassador Wendy Tuivaioge. A line-up of renowned Maui musicians performed for employees including Nā Hōkū Hanohano-winner Ikaika Blackburn, and Nā Hōkū Hanohano nominees Kaulike Pescaia and Kūikawā. Dancers from Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua under the direction of Kumu Kamaka Kukona joined the drive-through celebration as well.

The celebration included gifting employees with groceries to aid in some of the need that has been caused by the Resort’s temporary suspension of operations in late March. Gift boxes included contents for a summer barbecue: 4.5 pounds of flat iron steak, Da Kine Steak Rub, pineapple, watermelon, peppers, corn, zucchini, onions and a bag of potatoes. Leftover food from employees that wanted to pay their portion forward was donated to the Maui Food Bank.

“My responsibility at the Resort is to share culture with our guests and our employees,” said Tuivaioge, “To have the opportunity to create a celebration for my Four Seasons Maui ‘ohana during these unprecedented times is truly special to me, as well as the rest of the musicians and dancers who supported this effort through their generous kōkua.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

The drive-through celebration was designed to observe social-distancing and gathering restrictions. Artists and dancers performed according to a staggered schedule. Employees kept the flow of traffic moving, while still getting into the spirit by dressing in aloha wear and bringing lei to honor King Kamehameha I. The full day of events was streamed onto the employee Facebook page, so staff could enjoy the whole line-up virtually.

“Throughout this pandemic, every time we have the opportunity to engage with our employees—whether it be phone calls, texts, Zooms, or emails—it’s driven by optimism and care,” said General Manager Marc Bromley. “Today’s celebration was heartwarming on many levels, but I especially want to thank the guest musicians and dancers that volunteered their time to create a special moment for our employees.”