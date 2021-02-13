Maui Coronavirus Updates
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Gov. Ige Signs 18th Emergency Proclamation for COVID-19
Governor David Ige has issued an 18th emergency proclamation for COVID-19. It acknowledges vaccinated travelers/quarantine as a future exception, but the state will wait for specific guidance from the CDC before implementing a quarantine exception for vaccinated travelers.
Friday, February 12, 2021
Free Drive-through COVID-19 Testing, Feb. 18, in Hāna
Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available for Hana residents on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hāna Ball Park.
Friday, February 12, 2021
Amended Emergency Order Keeps O‘ahu in Tier 2 Through March 15
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi today announced that Gov. Ige has approved the an amendment to the City and County of Honolulu’s Emergency Orders that keeps O‘ahu in Tier 2 of its Reopening Framework through March 15, 2021.
Friday, February 12, 2021
Feb. 12, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 70 New Cases (33 O‘ahu, 25 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 7 Out-of-State); 1 Death
There were 70 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Friday, including 33 on O‘ahu, 25 on Maui, five on Hawaiʻi Island and seven in Hawaiʻi residents diagnosed outside of the state.
Friday, February 12, 2021
11-Week Extension set to Begin for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program
The CAA allows PEUC claimants an additional 11 weeks of benefits payable for the week ending Jan. 2 through March 13 and a phaseout to April 10, 2021. Payments will also include the additional $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation weekly benefit.
Thursday, February 11, 2021
COVID-19 Cluster at Maui Jail Now Includes 20 Inmates
The Maui Community Correctional Center now has 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Wailuku facility.
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Feb. 11, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 95 New Cases (63 O‘ahu, 19 Maui, 1 Moloka‘i, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 9 Out-of-State); 1 Death
There were 95 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Thursday, including 63 on O‘ahu, 19 on Maui, three on Hawaiʻi Island, one on Moloka‘i and nine in Hawaiʻi residents diagnosed outside of the state.
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Schatz: $1 Million to Hawai‘i for Targeted Outreach, PPE in Pacific Islander Communities
US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi) announced that Hawaiʻi will receive $1,033,100 to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic among Pacific Islanders.
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
COVID-19 Cluster at Maui Jail Now Totals 12 Inmates
The number of COVID-19 positive cases at the Maui Community Correctional Center now stands at 12 after four more inmates tested positive as part of a mass testing effort being conducted by the state.
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Feb. 10, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 56 New Cases (42 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Out-of-State); 5 Deaths
There were 56 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Wednesday, including 42 on O‘ahu, nine on Maui, two on Hawaiʻi Island, and three in Hawaiʻi residents diagnosed outside of the state.
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Department of Health Survey: 91% of Hawaiʻi Residents Plan To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
The results of a statewide survey commissioned by the Hawai‘i Department of Health show 91% of respondents plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Feb. 9, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 37 New Cases (26 O‘ahu, 5 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Out-of-State)
There were 37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Tuesday, including 26 on O‘ahu, five on Maui, three on Hawaiʻi Island, and three in Hawaiʻi residents diagnosed outside of the state.
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Hawai‘i Public Warned of Increase in COVID-19 Scams
Scammers usually send phone and text messages demanding individuals to call back to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in exchange for money.
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Maui Hospital to Re-Start First Dose Vaccinations This Week
The first dose vaccinations being offered are for Phase 1B eligible residents that had their Maui Health January appointment canceled because of the vaccine shortage.
Monday, February 08, 2021
Feb. 8, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 33 New Cases (20 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Out-of-State)
There were 33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Sunday, including 20 on O‘ahu, seven on Maui, four on Hawaiʻi Island, and two in Hawaiʻi residents diagnosed outside of the state.
Sunday, February 07, 2021
Feb. 7, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 75 New Cases (52 O‘ahu, 14 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
There were 75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Sunday, including 52 on O‘ahu, 14 on Maui, seven on Hawaiʻi Island, and two in Hawaiʻi residents diagnosed outside of the state.
Sunday, February 07, 2021
California Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Travel Quarantine Rules
A California man was arrested for an alleged quarantine violation after arriving on Maui from Los Angeles without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test and no approved lodging.
Saturday, February 06, 2021
Second B.1.1.7 Case Confirmed in Hawai‘i
A second case of COVID-19 with the B.1.1.7 variant has been confirmed in Hawai’i.
Saturday, February 06, 2021
Feb. 6, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 108 New Cases (86 O‘ahu, 16 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Lāna‘i, 1 Kaua‘i, 3 Out-of-State)
There were 108 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Saturday, including 86 on O‘ahu, 16 on Maui, one case each on Hawaiʻi Island, Lānaʻi, and Kauai and three in Hawaiʻi residents diagnosed outside of the state.
Friday, February 05, 2021
Five Hawai‘i Hālawa Inmate Deaths Classified as COVID-19 Related
The deaths of five male Hālawa Correctional Facility inmates in January are being classified by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health as COVID-19-related deaths.
Load More Articles