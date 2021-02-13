Maui Coronavirus Updates

Feb. 11, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 95 New Cases (63 O‘ahu, 19 Maui, 1 Moloka‘i, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 9 Out-of-State); 1 Death

There were 95 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Thursday, including 63 on O‘ahu, 19 on Maui, three on Hawaiʻi Island, one on Moloka‘i and nine in Hawaiʻi residents diagnosed outside of the state.