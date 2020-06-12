The National Park Service today announced that it will implement another phased increasing in public access to Haleakalā National Park, with certain areas open and accessible daily between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting today. Sunrise and sunset viewing are still not available at this time and the park’s visitor center buildings remain closed.

As of Friday, June 12, 2020 areas that are open include the following:

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park, from the park entrance to the summit at 10,023 ft. elevation. Park entrance fees continue to be temporarily waived.

Headquarters Visitor Center public restrooms at 7,000 feet (the visitor center building remains closed)

Haleakalā Visitor Center public restrooms at 9,740 feet (the visitor center building remains closed)

Hosmer Grove Trail

Supply Trail from Hosmer Grove to Halemauʻu Trail junction (Halemauʻu trail remains closed)

Leleiwi Overlook Trail

Pā Kaʻoao (White Hill) Trail

While areas are accessible for the public to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. All Crater hiking trails remain closed. Sunrise or sunset viewing is not available. Park users should follow local health orders from the Governor of Hawai‘i and Maui County, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. NPS staff say they will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.