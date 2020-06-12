Search Suspended for Missing Free Diver off Hawai‘i Island

The Coast Guard suspended its active search Thursday night for a missing 20-year-old free-diver off Hawaiʻi Island.

Malcom Davis was last seen Tuesday morning wearing white board shorts with black fins off of Mahukona.

The search covered more than 1,100 square miles and involved multiple agencies including the assistance of assets from the Maui Fire Department, air crews from Oʻahu and a Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopter crew.

Coast Guard Deputy Commander Ben Gates with Sector Honolulu extended condolences to the man’s family saying that while it was not an easy decision, the active search was suspended at sunset pending any further new information.

The weather on scene Tuesday was light and variable trade winds and seas up to four feet.

The Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) crew patrols off of Hilo, Hawaiʻi. File photo Aug. 15, 2018. The vessel was among the assets used in this week’s search off the Big Island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West/Released)

