There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a north northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light northeast wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

