Employers Options is recognizing the hard work and contribution Maui nonprofits are making during the pandemic. Maui nonprofits are receiving 10 paid positions at no cost to help them with administrative, warehouse, landscaping, and labor through June 21, 2020.

“This donation keeps Maui working while giving back to our nonprofits,” according to leaders at Employers Options. The agencies receiving the paid positions include Aloha House, Alzheimer Foundation, Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi, Feed My Sheep, Maui Academy of Performing Arts, Maui Arts and Cultural Center, Maui Economic Opportunity, Maui Food Bank, Maui Huliau Foundation, Maui Onstage Iao Theatre, and Maui Pops Orchestra.

The gift is intended to help the nonprofits keep up with increased demand for their services. Some of the employees are volunteers who were already working at the nonprofit and some of the positions are employees from Employers Options whose skills were needed, but the nonprofits were not able to afford these positions at this time.

“Getting food to people in need is a priority for us,” shared Joyce Kawakami, Executive Director of Feed My Sheep. “Keeping good records is a must and also a priority, but since we were so excessively busy during this crisis the record keeping had to be put on the back burner… that is until Lisa started with us.” Lisa Grande is an employee at Employers Options who was put to work helping Feed My Sheep.

“Our team needed to quickly find employees and process applications to make this happen,” said Jennifer Brittin, owner of Employers Options. “We saw a way we could help and took action.”