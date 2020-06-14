In advance of the reopening of interisland travel in Hawai‘i, on Tuesday, June 16, the state Department of Health has created a new web page, where travelers can download the mandatory interisland travel and health form prior to departure.

“I know family and friends across the state are looking forward to getting together when the interisland travel quarantine is lifted on Tuesday,” said Gov. David Ige in a press release update. “Flying between islands will be a different experience. We ask for your patience as the new procedures are implemented. Do your part to make interisland travel safe – practice physical distancing and wear your face covering.”

Travelers are strongly encouraged to fill in the form before they get to the airport.

“Anyone contemplating traveling between islands beginning Tuesday, or thereafter, should go to the website, which includes a complete list of frequently asked questions. You can download the travel and health form, fill, print, and bring it with you to the airport.” said Dr. Sarah Park, Hawai‘i State Epidemiologist and chief of the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division.

“We all must continue the safe practices that led to the decision to resume interisland travel. These safe practices: physical distancing, using masks in public, washing our hands, and staying home when sick, are just as important now, as they were three months ago,” said Dr. Park.

State officials are working toward an online form that will be linked to a QR code for expedited scanning and screening at the airport, but that option is not yet available.

Travelers are encouraged to get to the airport in plenty of time to clear health screenings, which includes submittal of the travel form and a thermal screen. Anyone who does not provide the form or has a temperature of greater than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to fly. The health information is collected prior to TSA security screening.