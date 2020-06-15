The US Department of Health and Human Services — through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Center Program — is awarding nearly $9 million in grants to Native Hawaiian Health Centers to provide medical and enabling services to Native Hawaiians.

The funds are part of a continuing grant and will be awarded to Ho‘ōla Lāhui Hawai‘i on Kaua‘i ($3,067,651), Hui No Ke Ola Pono on Maui ($3,331,410), and Nā Pu‘uwai on Molokaʻi ($2,561,902).

US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) who announced the funding said, “You cannot have a healthy Hawaiʻi without healthy Native Hawaiians. But for far too long, kanaka maoli have dealt with disproportionately greater health challenges than other ethnic groups in their own homeland. Continuing federal support for Native Hawaiian Health Centers will get life-saving care to Native Hawaiians, making sure that our healthcare system is equipped to meet these needs.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said she has made it a top priority during the annual appropriations process to ensure that Native Hawaiian Health Centers get the federal support they need to serve their communities across the state.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Native Hawaiian Health Care Act was created by Congress in 1988 (42 U.S.C. 11701) and most recently reauthorized in 2009. The program was created in recognition of the United States’ special political, trust relationship with the Native Hawaiian community to address the serious health needs exhibited by the Native Hawaiian population, and better the health status of the community.

Native Hawaiian Health Centers seek to improve the health status of Native Hawaiians by providing access to health education, health promotion, and disease prevention services. Services provided include nutrition programs, screening and control of hypertension and diabetes, immunizations, and basic primary care services.