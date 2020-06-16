As part of its ongoing Mālama Maui community give back program, Hawaiian Paddle Sports has announced it will offer 100 free surf lessons on Maui for Hawaiʻi residents.

The free kamaʻāina surf lessons will be offered on June 22, 24, and 26 at 7 a.m., 8:45 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. Advanced reservations are required, and day-of reservations and walk-ins will not be accepted. Each introductory lesson is 1 hour and 15 minutes long, with a maximum four guests per instructor. All lessons include complimentary digital photography.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenging time for us and the community at large. We wanted to find a creative way to give back and give residents a healthy outlet to explore—especially since everyone has been stuck indoors for months,” said Timothy Lara, owner, Hawaiian Paddle Sports.

“Surfing is one of the best ways to experience Maui’s natural environment in a thrilling, yet safe way, with proven physical and mental health benefits. Beyond showing guests how to catch a wave, we also share important surf etiquette behind Hawaiʻi’s most popular sport,” he added.

Reservations for adults and children ages 8 and up are being accepted now, with parent supervision required. Guests should bring their own rash guard or t-shirt. Reef-safe sunscreen is available for purchase if guests do not already have their own.

To book a free kamaʻāina surf lesson with Hawaiian Paddle Sports, visit https:// hawaiianpaddlesports.com/maui- surf-lessons/ or call 808-442-6436. Limit one free surf lesson per person. Valid Hawaiʻi ID is required.

A participant of Maui County’s Kamaʻāina First program, Hawaiian Paddle Sports is offering all of its tours and lessons—including private kayak and snorkel tours, outrigger canoe tours, and stand-up paddle board lessons—to Hawaiʻi residents at a kamaʻāina discount of 20 percent off. Book online with rate code KAM20 year-round. Valid Hawaiʻi ID is required.