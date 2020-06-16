To honor and thank hospital workers serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pūlama Lāna‘i has announced it will be gifting complimentary wellness retreats to Sensei Lāna‘i, A Four Seasons Resort on the island of Lāna‘i.

Each hospital throughout the state will receive a select number of all-inclusive Heroes Relaxation Retreat packages, based on the hospital’s bed count, to gift to employees of their choosing.

Hospital heroes and their guests will enjoy a two-night stay at Sensei Lāna‘i, where they’ll receive a fully personalized wellness experience. The Heroes Relaxation Retreat includes roundtrip airfare from Honolulu to Lāna‘i on luxury charter service Lāna‘i Air, upscale accommodations, dining, wellness activities and island excursions for two guests.

Each guest will receive a $600 daily wellness credit toward the Sensei Experience Menu to enjoy the benefits of a curated well-being experience and a $200 dining credit to enjoy fresh, Lāna‘i-grown fare at Sensei by Nobu, Kō‘ele Garden Bar or in-room dining.

“This pandemic has shone a spotlight on our hospital heroes and the tremendous dedication they show to their patients every single day. Their commitment to providing high-quality care to those in our community during this challenging time is an inspiration to us all,” said Kurt Matsumoto, chief operating officer of Pūlama Lāna‘i. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to welcome them to Sensei Lāna‘i to enjoy a much-needed and well-deserved moment of rest and relaxation.”

“Hawaiʻi’s frontline hospital employees have more than met the challenge during this pandemic. They have continued to care for those suffering in our community with expertise and compassion. Many have willingly made personal sacrifices to do so,” said Hilton R. Raethel, MPH, MHA, president and CEO of Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi.

Raethel said, “This unexpected and generous donation from Pūlama Lāna‘i is a message of aloha for Hawaiʻi’s hospital workforce. We salute Pūlama Lāna‘i, not only for their kindness, but for their recognition of those working in the trenches to deliver quality care in our community.”