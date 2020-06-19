Two Maui Bus fixed routes will be reinstated effective July 1, 2020, the County of Maui Department of Transportation announced. Those routes are:

Wailuku Reverse #2

Kahului Reverse #6

The routes were suspended because of a drop in ridership due to COVID-19.

The following routes will still remain suspended until further notice:

Kīhei Villager #15

Kāʻanapali Islander #25

In accordance with Mayor Michael Victorino’s Public Health Emergency Order regarding the wearing of face masks or coverings, the department would like to remind the riding public that the use of face masks or coverings is required when boarding as well as while riding the bus.

Due to COVID-19, bus passes are no longer available from the dispatcher at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center transit hub. All cash transactions for purchase of bus passes must be purchased from the bus drivers.

Maui Bus general fares are $2 per boarding and $4 for a daily pass. Monthly passes are also available.