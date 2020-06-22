June 22, 2020 Surf ForecastJune 22, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 22, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
North
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
