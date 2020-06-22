June 22, 2020 Surf Forecast

June 22, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 22, 5:00 AM
Photo: Asa Ellison

North

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

South

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

