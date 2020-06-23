Mayor Michael Victorino announced drive-through testing for COVID-19 in West, South and Central Maui from Wednesday through Friday, June 24–26, 2020.

Minit Medical will be conducting the drive-through, with diagnostic and anti-body testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

Please keep in mind that County parks and facilities hosting the events will have modified hours on the day of the drive-through.

“We want to extend a warm mahalo to Minit Medical for partnering with us to provide this drive-through testing for our community,” Mayor Victorino said. “I also want to thank Parks and Recreation and Maui Police Department for continuing to support our efforts. Maui County leads the state in per capita testing and our County departments along with all of our partners are a big reason why we’re able to keep our testing numbers up as we move forward.”

The drive-through schedule is as follows:

Wednesday : Lahaina Aquatic Center from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Lahaina Aquatic Center will be closed ALL DAY on Wednesday. The Lahaina Recreation Center will be open from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday : South Maui Community Park from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The South Maui Community Park will be open from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Friday : Keopuolani Regional Park from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Keopuolani Regional Park will be open from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Participants can pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical's website at www.minitmed.com. They can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.

Anti-body tests are NOT covered by insurance. Those who get anti-body testing will receive a bill from Clinical Labs of Hawaii for about $45.

People who get tested are asked to bring:

: Keopuolani Regional Park from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Insurance card

Identification

Facial covering / mask


