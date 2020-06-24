Today, US Senator Brian Schatz of Hawai‘i announced that Hawai‘i is set to receive $537,823 to support four Native Hawaiian and educational institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These federal funds will go towards operating expenses, including wages for instructors, and transitioning to virtual learning programs.

“This new federal funding will help make sure that the important programs that preserve and share Native Hawaiian language, culture, and history can continue during this public health crisis,” said Senator Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, these federal grants are part of the National Endowment for the Humanities’ efforts to support the operation of cultural institutions across the country. The four organizations in Hawai‘i that will receive funding are:

Aha Punana Leo: $100,000

Native Nations Education Foundation: $30,000

Papahana Kuaola: $192,255

Hawaiian Mission Children’s Society: $215,568

In addition to this funding, the Hawai‘i Council for the Humanities received $465,700 in CARES Act funding to support humanities programming and retain jobs at local cultural institutions.