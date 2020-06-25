Minit Medical Urgent Care continues a series of drive-through testing events this week–today in South Maui and tomorrow in Central Maui.

About 80 people were tested on Wednesday by Minit Medical at the Lahaina Aquatic Center in West Maui.

Testing today (June 25) is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Maui Community Park; and on Friday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Keōpūolani Regional Park.

To save time and avoid paperwork, pre-registration is available online at Minit Medical’s website.

Both Diagnostic and antibody testing are available. Antibody tests are NOT covered by insurance, so those who do get the test will receive a bill from Clinical Labs of Hawaii for about $45.

Results are expected back in 1-3 days, and Minit Medical will call with results.

Participants are asked to bring the following:

Insurance Card

Identification

Facial Covering / Mask

Criteria for Molecular testing: