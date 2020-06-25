‘Virtual’ 29th Annual Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival, June 28

June 25, 2020, 8:21 AM HST · Updated June 25, 8:21 AM
0 Comments
×

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center and  the Kī Hō‘alu Foundation present The 29th annual Kī Hō‘alu Slack Key Guitar Festival on Sunday, June 28th from 1 to 4 p.m.

This year’s event is a live webcast and is dedicated to the late Wille K who will be honored with the music of Hawai‘i he loved.  Artists scheduled to perform include: Tavana, Bobby Moderow, George Kuo, Kamuela Kahoano, Nani & Danny,  Stephen Inglis, Ian O’Sullivan and Dwight Kanae.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The event will be available at the Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival pages on YouTube or Facebook.

“Kī Hō’alu” – translating literally from the Hawaiian as “loosen the key,” indicating the tuning in slack key guitar technique – is a musical tradition dating back to 19th century paniolo who played around the campfire after completing a day of ranch work.

Slack key has become known as one of the world’s great acoustic guitar methods, especially since the Grammy Awards at one time recognized Hawaiian music as a category all its own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments